Cañoncito residents for decades have been plagued with well water that is either toxic or runs low during a dry cycle.
A $2 million project, set to begin this year, will pipe clean water to the roughly 250 residents in the Apache Canyon section of Cañoncito, where high levels of radium, heavy metals and sulphates were detected in groundwater years ago.
However, people with groundwater problems in other areas of Cañoncito could be left out.
Apache Canyon’s sulphates give the water a rotten-egg stench and leave rust-colored stains on clothing and fixtures. These and other contaminants prompted the New Mexico Environment Department to declare the water undrinkable 14 years ago and made some people question whether the water is safe to bathe in or use to wash dishes.
Past efforts to provide Apache Canyon users with cleaner water, such as building a small treatment plant, have proved inadequate. Now a water system that’s been discussed for almost a decade is about to materialize.
“There were stories about people getting sick out there and coming down with cancer,” said former County Commissioner Kathy Holian, whose district included Cañoncito. “The county made a commitment to get county water out there.”
It probably took so long to accomplish because it’s expensive to pipe water such a long distance, Holian added.
Santa Fe County is partnering with the Cañoncito at Apache Canyon Mutual Domestic Water Association on the project. The association obtained a $1.6 million state loan, and the county is chipping in about $408,000 worth of work.
The Buckman Direct Diversion, a joint city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County project that draws flows from the Rio Grande, will be the water source. The county is installing lines that will funnel water from the Rancho Viejo Tank to the Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District and then to Cañoncito.
These waterlines will serve both Apache Canyon and Eldorado users.
The state loan will pay for 17,000 feet of 8-inch PVC pipes to enable users to hook into the county waterlines, as well as 120 meters and eight hydrants.
It’s unclear whether the county lines would only serve Apache Canyon — often referred to as the upper canyon because it’s located the farthest upstream — or whether other Cañoncito residents might be able to tie in.
Greta Snow, 61, who lives atop a mesa, is unable to use her well because it’s contaminated with cyanide.
She and her father, who live in the house he built 40 years ago, collect and purify rainwater from their 1,200-square-foot roof and drive into Santa Fe twice a week to buy water for drinking, bathing and washing dishes.
It’s not feasible for the county to pipe water to the area’s hilltops, Snow said, and even if the county did provide water, she’d have no interest in tying in. She aims to improve her rainwater collection system so she can be self-sufficient.
“I’d much rather upgrade that than having a big pipeline put in,” Snow said.
But Don Boyes, who lives downstream from Apache Canyon, said he would like to tap the county waterline, which will go right past his home of 35 years.
He has suffered through droughts that dried up his well and forced him to buy water in Santa Fe. He has about 60 neighbors who also could tie into the county line.
“You would hope we could access it somehow,” Boyes said. “We would all appreciate a dependable water supply.”
