A wintery wind blustered about the community room at the Estancia Primera compound off Hyde Park Road one recent Sunday as the city's Scandinavian Club gathered inside enjoying hyggelig — a Danish word meaning a cozy time with good food and good company.
The club's members — initially a tight knot of three which has grown to roughly 50 in the past decade — meet monthly to connect over their shared love for all things Scandinavian, generally defined as originating from Denmark, Norway and Sweden and, sometimes, Iceland and Finland.
"I saw a need to have a club that reflected my own heritage," said founder John Lorenzen, a tour guide and teacher who moved to Santa Fe 17 years ago from Milwaukee. "Something that was different from your typical Southwest Native American culture.
"We didn't mind enchiladas, but we also wanted lutefisk," he joked. "It's like a survivor dish [made of dried whitefish] in Viking land."
Club members come from different backgrounds. Some were born in one of the Scandinavian countries; others are linked to the region by friendship or marriage.
"Most of use are second- or third-generation Scandinavian Americans," Lorenzen said. "I have Danish and Swedish ancestry. My great-grandfather was a Swedish sea captain, and my great-grandparents were from Denmark."
New Mexico doesn't have as many Scandinavians as some other places such as the Midwest, but there is a sizable and perhaps growing population in Santa Fe, Lorenzen said, bolstered in part by retirees from other states who have decided they'd like to spend less time shoveling snow.
Club members used to meet at Travel Bug, Lorenzen said, but moved to people's homes — and sometimes clubhouses — when the group became too large for the little coffee and book shop.
"It grew from an acorn into a mighty oak," he said. "It's been a collective experience for us all. People water it with their interest and their wonderful pickled herring and lutefisk. … I look at every dish or bottle of Danish beer as a contribution to learning about our culture, which is priceless.
"It's succeeded beyond our wildest dreams and brought a lot of happiness to a lot of people."
The events start with a potluck smorgasbord which often features smørrebrød, a Danish open-faced sandwich.
February's gathering featured a version with ham and pickles and another with gouda and anchovies. The table also held three cucumber dishes, two fish-based spreads — including an Alaskan salmon pate in the shape of a fish served with knäckebröd, a crisp bread named after the sound it makes when it breaks — lingonberries and, of course, Swedish meatballs.
Deserts included a homemade bløtkake — Norwegian cake featuring whipped cream and fruit — a ginger cake and two kringler, circle-shaped pastries whose name originates from the Old Norse word meaning ring or circle.
One of those, its purchaser acknowledged, came from Trader Joe's.
"I see foods here I grew up with and never knew where they came from," said Shirley Scott, a second-generation American who grew up in Minnesota.
While the three main Scandinavian countries have their own languages, many words cross national boundaries or have a similar version in other Scandinavian countries. Most citizens of the region also speak English, which they are taught beginning in elementary school.
There were drinks, of course, and shouts of "skol," a traditional Scandinavian toast.
Topics of conversation ranged from where to find aquavit to the origins of the Danish flag.
For the curious: Cliff Liquors carries the beverage — a Scandinavian spirit made from potatoes and flavored with caraway — and the red banner adorned with a white Nordic cross which represents Denmark is said to have fallen from the sky during a military campaign in the early 13th century.
"It's the oldest flag in the world," said Erik Speyer, who lives in Estancia Primera, which allowed the group to use its community room for the gathering.
Another popular subject among club members is their heritage, how exactly they are related and the characteristics of people from the various Scandinavian countries.
"I grew up in Sweden," said Elizabeth Alley. "I enjoy living here, but I do miss Sweden as well."
One woman mentioned her three Swedish grandchildren.
"I'm half-Czech and the other half is Swedish and Norwegian," another said.
Others broke their ancestry down even further.
"Seven percent Finnish," one said.
"Twelve percent Swedish," volunteered another.
"[Ancestry.com] has changed mine again," joked another woman. "Now I'm 23% Scottish."
"I was raised to think Danes were better than everyone else," one attendee said.
"Swedes can be uppity," another opined.
"I think Swedes have a natural reserve that people mistake for haughtiness," someone else responded.
One man repeated a saying he'd heard about the Scandinavian countries: "If you want to see the most beautiful country, go to Norway," he said. "If you want to see the most beautiful cities, go to Sweden, and if you want to meet the friendliest people, go to Denmark."
After lunch, the club usually has an educational presentation and discussion.
"We've covered everything from Vikings to Danish socialism," Lorenzen said.
At February's meeting, members took turns sharing informational tidbits.
One member discussed the life and death of Swedish author and journalist Stieg Larsson, who penned the book The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which was made into a movie.
Another delivered the news that storied Copenhagen-based eatery Cafe Noma will be closing this year.
A third reported hunters had killed 54 wolves in Sweden in the past year, while 203 had been shot in the past 12 years, leaving a population of about 460 wolves remaining.
The club also celebrates traditional Scandinavian holidays throughout the year including Julefest, a Nordic winter festival which coincides with the Christmas season; Midsommar, a summer solstice celebration; and St. Lucia's Day, a holiday with religious origins during which celebrants don white garments and process with lighted wreaths on their heads.