A wintery wind blustered about the community room at the Estancia Primera compound off Hyde Park Road one recent Sunday as the city's Scandinavian Club gathered inside enjoying hyggelig — a Danish word meaning a cozy time with good food and good company.

The club's members  — initially a tight knot of three which has grown to roughly 50 in the past decade — meet monthly to connect over their shared love for all things Scandinavian, generally defined as originating from Denmark, Norway and Sweden and, sometimes, Iceland and Finland.

"I saw a need to have a club that reflected my own heritage," said founder John Lorenzen, a tour guide and teacher who moved to Santa Fe 17 years ago from Milwaukee. "Something that was different from your typical Southwest Native American culture.