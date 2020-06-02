There were times as he was pushing 90 when Gregg Bemis would slow down on the soccer field.
But days before his 90th birthday, just over two years ago, he never stopped moving during a game. A video shows him passing and kicking the ball to his teammates and breaking into a light gait when needed.
"He was always active, always present," recalled Santa Fe artist Antonio Weiss, who played soccer with Bemis for 20 years and shot the video. "I think he must hold the world record for being the oldest soccer player still playing."
Bemis, a conservative Republican who made several bids for public office and wrote a column for The New Mexican's opinion pages from 2006 to 2011, died in Santa Fe in late May, just before reaching his 92nd birthday.
His death was first reported in Britain and Ireland, where he was known as a celebrity businessman who owned the Lusitania, a British passenger ship sunk by German torpedoes off the coast of Ireland in 1915, a year or so after World War I broke out.
Bemis, first a part-time owner of that vessel, took complete control of it in 1982. Though he initially saw it as a business venture, he later became fixated on the wreck and solving the mystery of why the ship sunk within 20 minutes, killing nearly 1,200 of its 2,000 passengers. He sponsored several dives to the wreck and made a 62-minute decompression dive to the site, 300 feet underwater, in 2004.
Bemis lived in New Mexico for decades. He ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a seat in the state Legislature and as congressman. He ran against former Gov. Bill Richardson in the 3rd Congressional District race several times.
Friend and journalist Richard "Dick" McCord, who teamed with Bemis on an unfinished book project about the Lusitania, said Bemis "never won [a political race] because he was a conservative in a very heavily Democrat district."
McCord and others who knew Bemis said he was a man of good humor who rarely said a bad word about anyone and whose real passion was diving and soccer.
His political beliefs did not get in the way of his relationships, friends said.
Bemis' family members — he is survived by his wife, Lisa, and several children — could not be reached for comment.
In a 2015 Stanford Magazine article, Bemis, born in St. Louis in 1928, said he was raised on the Massachusetts coast, where his life was spent "in the water and on the water."
He developed a love of swimming, sailing and diving over the years.
He majored first in economics and then psychology at Stanford University, according to the article, before enlisting in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.
Santa Fe City Councillor Signe Lindell, who met Bemis in 2008, said he would often talk about the hardships he faced during the war, speaking about "the horrid, horrid conditions that the troops withstood there. He was a proud Marine."
She said Bemis saw life as an adventure, one to be continually pursued and enjoyed.
Speaking of his desire to learn the truth beneath the sinking of the Lusitania, she said, "That was Gregg’s great obsession — to determine what happened to that ship and so rapidly."
Various theories have arisen about a second explosion that rocked the Lusitania after the torpedo strike. One theory is that the British government was using the passenger ship to carry weapons.
Bemis was convinced evidence remained below — perhaps in a safe the captain kept — that would have cleared up the mystery.
The Irish government had tried to stop him from exploring the wreck, claiming the site is a war grave that should be left undisturbed.
The Irish Independent, in its May 2020 obituary for Bemis, said last year he donated the rights to the shipwreck to an Irish historical society connected to a Lusitania museum there.
Lindell said she last saw Bemis a couple of weeks ago. He told her he was going into hospice care and didn't have much time to chase adventure.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.