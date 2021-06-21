Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan's next criminal trial likely will take place in Santa Fe.
One of the judges presiding over two separate cases against Lujan granted a prosecution motion Monday to move Lujan's trial in his case out of Rio Arriba County to avoid conflicts — something the state claimed made it difficult for jurors to render a verdict in a trial held earlier this month.
Judge Bryan Biedscheid said Monday he based his decision in part on the lack of physical space in Rio Arriba County Courthouse in Tierra Amarilla, and the limited number of residents in the county from which jurors could be drawn.
"It's nothing against Rio Arriba County," the judge said. "It's just math ... and the percentages involved."
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb — a special prosecutor on the two cases against the sheriff — asked for the venue change after trying one of the cases against Lujan in Tierra Amarilla earlier this month, which ended with jurors deadlocked 8-4 in favor of acquittal.
Reeb said numerous factors, including the presence of the sheriff's family members and staff throughout the courtroom, the lack of privacy in the deliberation room and the jurors' knowledge that Lujan remains the top law enforcement in their county, combined to make the jurors feel "intimidated" and unable to deliberate without fear of repercussions.
Whether that case — in which Lujan faced felony charges of bribing or threatening a witness and harboring a felon — will be retried has yet to be decided.
State District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood — who presided over the case — is scheduled to consider Reeb's motion for venue change later this month.
But Biedscheid — who is presiding over another case in which the sheriff is charged with three misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer for allegedly showing up drunk to a crime scene and attempting to take over from Española police — ruled Monday he'll move the trial he's handling to Santa Fe.
Reeb had requested the trial be moved out of the First Judicial District — which includes Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties — to another part of the state. But Biedsheid said that remedy was too severe and it would be more appropriate to keep the case in the district, given Lujan's right to have the case tried in the county where the alleged crimes occurred.
Lujan's attorney Jason Bowles rejected the idea that the conditions under which the previous trial occurred were problematic. However, he agreed that if the next trial were to be moved out of the Tierra Amarilla — where close quarters and limited dining options force together jurors and parties from opposing sides — it should be in Santa Fe.
Still in dispute is whether the jurors for the misdemeanor trial will be pulled only from Santa Fe County or from both Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties.
Reeb wants them drawn from Santa Fe County, citing Lujan's position of authority in Rio Arriba County. Bowles said he wants jurors pulled from both counties, contending Lujan is entitled to a jury of his peers, including people from Rio Arriba County.
Bowles said if jurors appear unable to objective based on their knowledge of Lujan or the case, they can be eliminated for cause during the jury selection process.
Biedscheid said he'll hold another hearing to decide that issue.
