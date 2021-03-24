Farmers and ranchers in Rio Arriba County and elsewhere in New Mexico now can expect a better relationship with the federal agriculture department, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said Wednesday.
Three years of puzzling orders and policy change led to strain, appeals and financial setbacks for farmers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture decided, for instance, that farms fed by a certain kind of irrigation would no longer qualify for drought relief under a federal insurance program.
Conflicts largely involved payouts and policy under the federal Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, a form of disaster relief that New Mexico farmers rely on during droughts for crops such as alfalfa and hay.
Based on lowered yield estimates set by the USDA's New Mexico Farm Services-- Agency, many farmers received far less than expected in drought relief for 2018. Some had already been paid under a higher yield expectation, then were ordered to pay back the difference, Lujan's office said.
After farmers protested, Lujan's office said, then-USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said those who received payments based on the higher yield could keep that money, but those who had been paid at the lower level wouldn't be compensated further.
This led to further appeals, and a national appeals division found in favor of the farmers, Lujan's office said. Then the Farm Services Agency--- lowered yield expectations even further for 2019. Worse, the FSA determined last year that acequia-irrigated land could no longer qualify for relief during droughts. Acequias, the USDA says, are community ditches that carry snow runoff or river water to distant fields.
Lujan's office said Rio Arriba County farmers and ranchers protested with the USDA's
