Roberto Lujan was named director of Santa Fe County's 911 dispatch center on a permanent basis Monday after serving as its interim chief since May.

According to a county news release, the center's board of directors — comprised of top public safety officials from the city and county of Santa Fe and the town of Edgewood — recommended Lujan's appointment at a meeting last week.

County Manager Gregory Shaffer said Lujan was unanimously recommended by the board, according to Monday's news release. 

