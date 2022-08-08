Roberto Lujan was named director of Santa Fe County's 911 dispatch center on a permanent basis Monday after serving as its interim chief since May.
According to a county news release, the center's board of directors — comprised of top public safety officials from the city and county of Santa Fe and the town of Edgewood — recommended Lujan's appointment at a meeting last week.
County Manager Gregory Shaffer said Lujan was unanimously recommended by the board, according to Monday's news release.
“We’re very fortunate to have someone in Roberto who is capable and willing to step into the position on an interim basis,” Shaffer said in an interview last month. “It’s also a value to the board because then [board members] have an opportunity to say, ‘It’s not a leap of faith. We’ve seen the guy do the job.’ ”
Lujan worked for the center in various roles from 2006 to 2014. In March, he returned to the Santa Fe County center as a manager.
Lujan could not be reached for comment.
The dispatch center has dealt with serious staffing shortages over recent months — in mid-July, Deputy County Manager Elias Bernardino said the vacancy rate was at 64.6 percent.
The County Commission voted for an amendment to its collective bargaining agreement with workers in mid-July that restructured lower-level positions, raised salaries and sought to remove restrictions on dispatchers’ schedules.
These changes were made to help retain dispatchers at the center and incentivize people to apply for its many unfilled positions, Commissioner Hank Hughes said last month.