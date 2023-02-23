An Albuquerque lawyer and former gubernatorial staffer is New Mexico's newest U.S. district judge.

The U.S. Senate voted 53-46 Tuesday to confirm Matthew Garcia's nomination to the bench. Garcia took the oath of office Thursday in Albuquerque.

He will work in Albuquerque, and there will be a formal ceremony at U.S. courthouse there in the coming weeks, the court said in a news release.