An Albuquerque lawyer and former gubernatorial staffer is New Mexico's newest U.S. district judge.
The U.S. Senate voted 53-46 Tuesday to confirm Matthew Garcia's nomination to the bench. Garcia took the oath of office Thursday in Albuquerque.
He will work in Albuquerque, and there will be a formal ceremony at U.S. courthouse there in the coming weeks, the court said in a news release.
Garcia, a New Mexico native, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico and studied in Finland and Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government before getting his Juris Doctorate from the UNM School of Law in 2005.
He started his law career as an associate attorney at Freedman Boyd Daniels Hollander Goldberg & Ives and launched his own firm in 2008, "representing New Mexicans on claims for civil rights violations, tort matters, unlawful discrimination, and wage theft," according to the news release. He was appointed general counsel to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019 and became her chief of staff in 2021, leaving the position in September.
President Joe Biden nominated Garcia to the court in July, and his confirmation hearing was held in October.
He fills a vacancy created when U.S. District Judge Judith Herrera retired from full-time service in 2019.
Former President Donald Trump nominated Brenda Saiz to the seat, but New Mexico's two Democratic senators opposed her nomination and that of Fred Federici to another vacant New Mexico judgeship.
The Associated Press reported at the time that U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich justified their opposition by accusing Trump of politicizing the judicial selection process surrounding the appointment of a successor to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.