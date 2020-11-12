John Bingaman, who served as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's chief of staff from the first days of her administration, is returning to the business world.
The Governor's Office said Thursday that Bingaman — who recently took an unpaid leave of absence to advise President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on the governor's behalf — was leaving the administration and will manage a private investment firm he headed before becoming the chief of staff.
Lujan Grisham named Matthew Garcia, her general counsel, as Bingaman's successor. Garcia, 46, had served as the interim chief of staff when Bingaman took the leave of absence.
Garcia, who is from Albuquerque, has had a key role in the administration, heading its legal representation and strategy. He is a civil rights attorney, with a law degree from the University of New Mexico and a master's degree from the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts. He also completed a Fulbright Fellowship at the Helsinki School of Economics.
Bingaman played a key role in managing and supervising the executive branch and had a hand in a myriad of initiatives that have come from the office since Lujan Grisham assumed office in January 2019.
That includes environmental and education proposals and the slew of bills that were on the governor's call during the 2020 legislative session.
Bingaman, the son of former longtime U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, said many of the policies that have come out of the office stemmed directly from the governor. But he played a central role in developing a new early childhood permanent fund that did not require tapping into the Land Grant Permanent Fund, which is fed in large part by oil and gas extraction.
John Bingaman worked with former Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Olivia Padilla-Jackson to solidify the proposal, which was was eventually presented to the governor and passed into law during the 2020 legislative session.
The governor, considered by many to be at or near the top of the list to head the U.S. Health and Human Services Department in a Biden administration, was named one of five co-chairs on the Biden-Harris transition team. She advised then-candidate Biden on the pandemic response and its economic impacts to states, the Governor's Office said.
Holly Agajanian, who was a partner at a Roswell-based law firm that has done work for oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin, was named new general counsel.
