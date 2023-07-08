Whether it’s hobnobbing with actress Eva Longoria or talking business with her Cabinet secretaries at the Roundhouse, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham keeps a busy schedule.
Her office, however, doesn’t always do a good job keeping her weekly calendar updated online.
The practice of posting the governor’s schedule of meetings and appointments started in 2019 during Lujan Grisham’s first term — part of an effort to bring more transparency to the business dealings of the state’s chief executive.
It marked a major shift from the previous administration.
Former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, offered the public a rough itinerary of her schedule with far fewer details.
While Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, provides more specifics on who she’s meeting with, consistency isn’t her office’s strong suit.
The Governor’s Office only recently posted a backlog of more than two months’ worth of calendar entries after an inquiry from The New Mexican.
“As the office works to get things accomplished and make life better for New Mexicans, updating the public calendar got behind,” Caroline Sweeney, the governor’s press secretary, wrote in an email.
“But as soon as [the newspaper] brought it to our attention it was rectified quickly,” Sweeney added.
It’s not the first time.
Last year, there were at least two lapses, including one for a month.
“Whoops!” Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s former press secretary, wrote in a November email after The New Mexican brought the delay to her attention. “Thank you for the heads up.”
In 2019, the Governor’s Office resumed publication of the calendar after The Associated Press noted a seven-week lapse. At the time, the governor’s spokesman called the delay an oversight.
Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, said the governor’s calendar is important to state residents.
“She’s a public servant. We’d like to know what she’s doing and how she’s spending her time on behalf of the people of New Mexico,” Majors said. “If posting her schedule on a regular basis is how she does that, then she should stick to that schedule.”
The weekly schedule, which shows how Lujan Grisham spent the previous week, shines a light on who gets one-on-one time with the governor, though it doesn’t reveal the topic of conversation.
Since mid-April, the governor has met with a long list of familiar names in New Mexico politics, including former Gov. Bill Richardson, former House Speaker Brian Egolf, Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.
The meeting with Richardson included philanthropist Steve Menzies and came about a month after the pair helped secure the release of a U.S. Navy veteran reportedly held in jail in Mexico for 13 years awaiting trial for a crime he didn’t commit.
The purpose of the meeting, though, was the redomiciliation — relocation — of Menzies’ California business to New Mexico, Sweeney wrote.
Richardson and Menzies got an hour with the governor, according to the calendar.
Others only get 15 or 30 minutes of Lujan Grisham’s time.
Egolf, for example, met with the governor for a half-hour. As is the case with most entries, the calendar doesn’t disclose the topic of their meeting.
Among the lawmakers whose names appear on the governor’s calendar are House Republican Leader Ryan Lane of Aztec, Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, and Rep. Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, though the calendar identifies Sanchez as a senator.
Some meetings appear less formal.
On April 21, for example, the governor had dinner with Albuquerque attorney Sam Bregman, whom she had appointed to serve the two remaining years of Torrez’s term as the 2nd Judicial District attorney in Bernalillo County after Torrez was elected attorney general in November.
The governor also had dinner with Dr. Mike Richard, senior vice president for clinical affairs at the University of New Mexico, according to the calendar.
The calendar showed the governor had breakfast May 26 with lobbyists Dan Najjar and Dan Weaks.
Najjar, an attorney who has known the governor since their days growing up in Santa Fe and considers her a longtime friend, said he attended the meeting at her invitation.
“That meeting was strictly about soliciting any thoughts I had on health care legislation that had passed in the last session,” said Najjar, who has represented various aspects of the health care industry for the last decade or so.
Najjar described it as a “very general conversation” and said he missed a portion of the meeting.
“I had a client who was having an emergency that day, so I was out of the room for several minutes,” he said.
“And,” he added, “I did not eat breakfast at that meeting. I never eat breakfast — much to my doctor’s chagrin.”
Few people appeared twice in the governor’s calendar since April.
David Lamb is among the exceptions. He met with the governor twice, once for drinks May 4 and again at the governor’s mansion May 26.
“Lamb is a school psychologist/special education supervisor. They spoke about special education issues,” Sweeney wrote.
The meeting with Longoria, who directed the feature film Flamin’ Hot, which was produced in New Mexico, was listed as a dinner in the governor’s calendar. But it was actually a screening and reception attended by multiple people.
“We asked the governor to come and be a part of that because her voice has been important not just to this film but to the development of the industry in the state,” said Henry Muñoz III, a businessman and political activist who co-founded the Latino Victory Foundation alongside Longoria.
“She didn’t stay for the whole thing, but I think her presence was really important,” he said.
The calendar shows Lujan Grisham meets regularly with members of her Cabinet and holds senior staff meetings at the beginning of most weeks.
After an hourlong senior staff meeting May 15, for example, the governor met individually with Tourism Secretary Jen Schroer, Environment Secretary James Kenney, acting Human Services Secretary Kari Armijo and Aging and Long-Term Services Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez.
Only the meeting with Armjio offers any insight into what was discussed. The calendar entry lists “Medicaid MCO,” or managed care organizations, next to Armijo’s name.
The state’s Medicaid program is in flux and has sparked criticism of the governor from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
At the beginning of the year, Lujan Grisham abruptly ordered the department to restart a request for proposals from health insurance companies to deliver services to the nearly 1 million New Mexicans on Medicaid. The governor’s order came just as the department was getting ready to announce which insurers had been selected to receive contracts worth billions of dollars to administer its Medicaid program. The department has since decided to extend the contracts with its existing providers, which were set to expire in December, for an additional six months to prevent an interruption in services.
The governor’s calendar for the first two weeks of June was largely blank. It identified the period between May 31 and June 16 as “personal.”
It was personal, indeed.
That’s when Lujan Grisham and her husband, Manny Cordova, were in the Virgin Islands to celebrate their honeymoon and first wedding anniversary.
But by June 20, Lujan Grisham was back to her busy schedule, starting her day with a two-hour senior staff meeting at 9 a.m. and ending it with drinks at 5:30 p.m. with David “Hossie” Sanchez and Paul Blanchard. Sanchez is a member of the New Mexico Racing Commission, and Blanchard is an owner of the Albuquerque Downs Racetrack & Casino.