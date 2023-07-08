052423_LS_PressConference_2.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces the creation of an organized crime commission during a May 24 news conference at the Capitol. The Governor’s Office recently updated a two-month backlog on her public calendar.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Whether it’s hobnobbing with actress Eva Longoria or talking business with her Cabinet secretaries at the Roundhouse, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham keeps a busy schedule.

Her office, however, doesn’t always do a good job keeping her weekly calendar updated online.

The practice of posting the governor’s schedule of meetings and appointments started in 2019 during Lujan Grisham’s first term — part of an effort to bring more transparency to the business dealings of the state’s chief executive.

