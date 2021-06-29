ANGEL FIRE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited the Angel Fire State Veterans Cemetery for the first time Monday, officially dedicating it open to the public since its soft opening in the summer of 2020.
The Angel Fire site is the third of four planned state cemeteries designed to ensure New Mexico’s veterans — as well as their spouses and dependents — have a place to rest in peace.
The state runs veterans cemeteries in Gallup and Fort Stanton as well. It is planning another one in Carlsbad, with groundbreaking slated to start in 2023-24
The governor's late father, Llewellyn Eugene Lujan, a U.S. Air Force officer who died in 2011, is buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery, a federally operated facility.
The governor said such veterans' cemeteries provide "important recognition" of military service for friends and family members of the deceased.
Of her own father's gravesite in the national cemetery, she said it is "important to me that his commitment to service is recognized. I'm going to guess that every family member of a veteran feels the same way."
She placed red roses on a number of graves in the Angel Fire cemetery as storm clouds settled above the area. She also spoke with veterans in the nearby Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
