Less than two weeks after returning from Egypt, the governor set out Friday for a three-city trip, beginning with a stay in New Orleans for a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association. The political organization, which she previously chaired, spent millions of dollars on her reelection campaign.
From there, Lujan Grisham is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., on Sunday and has meetings planned Monday with members of Congress.
After her Monday meetings, she will travel to Philadelphia to attend the 2022 Bloomberg American Health Summit. The governor is poised to deliver a keynote address Tuesday "focused on her administration's efforts to combat poverty and hunger in addressing social determinants of health in New Mexico," a news release states.
The governor is expected to return to New Mexico on Tuesday, but her schedule is subject to change, the release states.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the Democratic Governors Association is covering Lujan Grisham's travel expenses for the meeting in New Orleans, and Bloomberg is covering her expenses for the Philadelphia conference.
"The governor's office is paying for D.C. expenses while the governor has official meetings there," Sackett wrote in an email.
The out-of-state trip is Lujan Grisham's second since winning reelection.
The governor flew to Egypt last month to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23, a day after returning to New Mexico. It was the second time she had tested positive for coronavirus.