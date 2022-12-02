Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is on the road again.

Less than two weeks after returning from Egypt, the governor set out Friday for a three-city trip, beginning with a stay in New Orleans for a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association. The political organization, which she previously chaired, spent millions of dollars on her reelection campaign.

From there, Lujan Grisham is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., on Sunday and has meetings planned Monday with members of Congress.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community