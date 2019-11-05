Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham highlighted her administration’s efforts to help the environment and fight climate change Tuesday, saying she is willing to take positions that aren’t necessarily favored by the oil and gas industry.
Asked about criticism of comments she made last month at the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference, Lujan Grisham said she aims to represent all New Mexicans rather than picking a side between the energy industry and environmentalists.
“I work for every single New Mexican — whether you’re in oil and gas, whether you’re in renewable energy, whether you’re a Republican, independent or Democrat,” the governor told reporters Tuesday at a Western Governors Association conference in Santa Fe.
Lujan Grisham upset some environmentalists last month when she told oil and gas executives at a summit that state departments “work for you” and that New Mexico “has an all-of-the-above energy investment.” Protesters outside that event called for action on climate change, and The New Mexican later received a number of online comments and letters to the editor critical of the governor’s remarks.
On Tuesday, Lujan Grisham said she was “disappointed” by those responses but acknowledged “people ought to constructively criticize what we say.”
She pointed out her administration has set goals to reduce carbon emissions, has established new fuel economy standards and is working on new methane emission regulations.
“I would say to folks who I made nervous in that speech that the proof is what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” she said.
Lujan Grisham, for instance, has charged two state departments with developing a regulatory framework to reduce methane emissions by the oil and gas sector as part of a state goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at least 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.
The administration also created the Methane Advisory Panel, which includes members of the energy industry and local and national nonprofit organizations and has been holding private meetings to discuss emissions.
She added that she isn’t afraid to push policies the energy industry might not favor.
“In oil and gas, I would guess that they would prefer that we don’t do the methane rules,” she added. “And I would guess that they prefer that we don’t worry about water, and I would guess that they prefer that all of the money that’s coming into the state go right back into their communities, so that they have to spend less on infrastructure. None of those things are going to happen.”
Oil production in New Mexico has doubled over the past two years and nearly quadrupled since 2010, allowing state revenue to hit unprecedented levels. Projections show the state will receive an estimated $907 million in “new” money next budget year, with revenue projected at just under $8 billion.
Lujan Grisham made her comments in a meeting with reporters Tuesday after giving a speech at a workshop examining challenges faced by Western rural communities in areas such as energy, tourism, infrastructure and food security.
The governor said in her speech and afterward that she hoped Western states could cooperate more in areas such as outdoor recreation, renewable energy and health care. That, in turn, could help states work better together on how to responsibly use natural resources and conserve water, she said.
Lujan Grisham also said there was an opportunity for states to work together on strengthening behavioral health services, suggesting a scenario in which different states could provide resources to help people recover from opioid addiction, for example.
“I believe that system can and will work,” she said. “And I’m really interested in getting the experts in a room to help develop that so that the governors can make decisions about how our Medicaid systems could weigh in.”
Lujan Grisham, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, gave her thoughts on the impeachment inquiry underway by House Democrats, saying she agrees with the decision to hold public hearings on the matter.
“Do I think that the evidence will fare out unequivocally that there’s an impeachable offense? My gut says that that will be the case, but I don’t know,” she said. “None of us do, and they have to go through this process.
“I’m hoping that whatever occurs through this process, that somehow this country gets to a place where we trust each other more,” she added, “and it’s less partisan, and less painful and angry.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.