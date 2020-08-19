New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver a speech at the Democratic National Convention focused on boosting clean energy jobs and averting "the environmental annihilation" posed by President Donald Trump's administration, according to a copy of the prepared speech provided by the Governor's Office.
In the short speech, Lujan Grisham — who was on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's shortlist for vice president before he tapped California Sen. Kamala Harris — will note the efforts her administration has made on green climate policies while the Trump administration has been busy "eliminating environmental protections," according to the advance copy of the speech.
She touted Biden's intention to rejoin the Paris climate agreement after Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord.
"We know time is running out to save our planet," Lujan Grisham's speech says. "We have the chance this November to end two existential crises: The Trump presidency and the environmental annihilation he represents.
"We have the chance this November to attack the climate crisis, invest in green 21st-century jobs, and embrace the clean-energy revolution our country — our young people —are crying out for, and the leadership the rest of the world is waiting for. The choice is clear. The choice is Joe Biden."
Grisham goes to the convention to declare that she wants to shoot New Mexico in the foot. The good news is that New Mexico cannot be ranked any lower.
