Well, Governor Gloomy backtracked. In a week of mixed messages, she changed course just in time to become boosterish at home and abroad.

I speak of New Mexico’s chief executive, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Under a wave of criticism, she reversed most of her order banning guns in public parts of Albuquerque and the rest of Bernalillo County. Her edited directive applies only to parks and playgrounds.

Seven days earlier, Governor Gloomy had insisted her prohibition on guns made good sense.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

