Well, Governor Gloomy backtracked. In a week of mixed messages, she changed course just in time to become boosterish at home and abroad.
I speak of New Mexico’s chief executive, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Under a wave of criticism, she reversed most of her order banning guns in public parts of Albuquerque and the rest of Bernalillo County. Her edited directive applies only to parks and playgrounds.
Seven days earlier, Governor Gloomy had insisted her prohibition on guns made good sense.
“No one right now in New Mexico, and particularly in Albuquerque, is safe at a movie theater, at a park, at a school, at a grocery store, at an Isotopes game, at the university,” Lujan Grisham said. “You just aren’t safe. I can’t guarantee it, and neither can the men and the women who put on a uniform every day.”
She reversed her blanket ban on guns after losing a round in federal court. Lujan Grisham knew she would be pummeled legally and politically for weeks or months if she remained intransigent.
Following her most public defeat, she’s leaving for Taiwan on what her staff called a business and trade mission.
Lujan Grisham’s trip across the globe led to a 180-degree change in her description of the state she governs.
“New Mexico has the ideal economic climate to attract global businesses, including in Asia,” the governor said in a statement.
It’s difficult to see how the economic climate can be so attractive if residents are afraid to venture out to see a movie or to pick up prescription medications at a store.
Lujan Grisham’s hellish week concluded with her inconsistent, exaggerated statements. One day the populace lived in terror. The next New Mexico bordered on utopia as its top politician courted commerce from the Orient.
The last 10 days established only that state government has no plan to achieve peace and prosperity. A trip to Asia might be exciting for Lujan Grisham and her delegation of aides, but the governor left Albuquerque in what she described as a public health crisis.
Republicans in the state House of Representatives, a weak minority, want a special legislative session to revive a spate of their failed bills. Most would lengthen sentences for felonies.
The more the Republican leadership clamors, the more convinced I am that a special session on its terms would only waste time and money.
Special sessions cost more than $50,000 a day. They have to be strategic or they do nothing more than enable legislators to enjoy fine dining at Rio Chama Steakhouse and the Bull Ring.
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, is a voice of reason in his caucus. He says a preliminary step ought to be hearing from law enforcement professionals about what they need to reduce crime.
Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, a Democrat, would be happy to receive an invitation to the Capitol. Allen says short-term surges with additional law enforcement officers are politically opportunistic but ineffective.
“Criminals are like rats. Drive them out of one area, and they will wait until the pressure is off and another spot opens,” Allen said.
No governor in New Mexico’s 111 years of statehood has had more public money to work with than Lujan Grisham. If she and lawmakers believe Allen is correct, they have the wherewithal to hire more law enforcement officers as an ongoing deterrent to drug dealing and other crimes that lead to gun violence.
Recruiting good cops would be an expensive but essential undertaking. Albuquerque has a long and ugly history of malfeasance by police officers.
A goal of providing more and better cops over the long term ought to be something the gun ban was not — nonpartisan.
Townsend said New Mexico also has to rebuild its capacity to treat addicts and patients with mental illness. He criticized a former governor from his party, Republican Susana Martinez, for dismantling New Mexico’s network of behavioral health centers.
Candor like Townsend’s is a rarity at the statehouse. Partisan divides usually prevail.
Lujan Grisham created opposing bunkers when she insisted on a gun ban while admitting criminals would never comply. Her stand against all guns was more about appearances than results, and it separated her from law enforcement professionals who said her order was illegal.
Upon her return from Taiwan, crime will still be the state’s high-profile issue. Lujan Grisham made sure of that much.
She started a political brawl filled with lawsuits, demonstrations and denunciations. It was a wasted week — the kind only criminals would applaud.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.