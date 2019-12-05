Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been selected as the vice chair of a national association for Democratic governors, the group announced this week.
The Democratic Governors Association tapped Lujan Grisham as vice chair of the group at an annual meeting in San Francisco and selected her to chair the association in 2021 — a move that could boost her national profile during her expected reelection campaign that year, although her office has said her concerns lie in New Mexico.
The DGA chose New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as its 2020 chair.
“I am honored to take on this role and to work alongside Governor Murphy heading into a crucial gubernatorial cycle,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
“Democratic governors already represent the majority of Americans and have proven we can win in red, blue, and purple states,” the governor continued. “In New Mexico, we are delivering results for working families by making college more affordable, expanding renewable energy, and protecting access to health care for people with pre-existing conditions.”
The DGA touted Lujan Grisham, the first Democratic Latina candidate elected in state history, as leading the nation in jump-starting a free college tuition plan for every New Mexico resident, regardless of income.
It also praised her for raising the state’s minimum wage for the first time in a decade, offering paid family leave for public and private employees and becoming “a national leader in renewable transition efforts” after signing the state’s Energy Transition Act.
The governor has been in Washington, D.C., this week for the Capitol tree lighting ceremony. The Capitol Christmas tree came from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico this year.
Former GOP Gov. Susana Martinez was chairwoman of the Republican Governors Association in 2016 and former Gov. Bill Richardson was chairman of the DGA in 2005 and 2006.
Chasing the Hispanic vote. MLG should stay home, and fix the numerous problems she has created here. New Mexico ranks LAST in the nation in most categories, so she has nothing, outside of the Hispanic pander, to offer. She should, humbly, decline, as unfit to serve.
