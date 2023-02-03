A former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo will be the next secretary of the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday she was appointing James Mountain to the job, which has been vacant since Lynn Trujillo announced her departure in November.
"Governor Mountain has an impressive history as a leader in his own community of Pueblo de San Ildefonso, as well as among the 22 other Nations, Tribes and Pueblos in our state,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “His expertise in state and tribal relations will be a valuable asset in continuing our work to foster productive and respectful relationships and support Indigenous communities throughout New Mexico.”
Mountain was pueblo governor from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2015 to 2017. He also served on the pueblo's Supreme Court and Tribal Council, and he has owned the state/tribal affairs consulting firm Mountain+Associates LLC since 2018.
“I am honored to serve in this role under Gov. Lujan Grisham to continue building strong government-to-government relationships that truly respect the sovereignty of New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos,” Mountain said. “I commit to uphold the traditional values of the first inhabitants of New Mexico as we work together to improve the quality of life for everyone who calls this land home.”