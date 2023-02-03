A former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo will be the next secretary of the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday she was appointing James Mountain to the job, which has been vacant since Lynn Trujillo announced her departure in November.

"Governor Mountain has an impressive history as a leader in his own community of Pueblo de San Ildefonso, as well as among the 22 other Nations, Tribes and Pueblos in our state,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “His expertise in state and tribal relations will be a valuable asset in continuing our work to foster productive and respectful relationships and support Indigenous communities throughout New Mexico.”

