Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office rebuked calls for a special legislative session on Thursday, two days after House Speaker Brian Egolf pushed for one to discuss preventing domestic terrorism.
Spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the governor has a “strong preference” not to hold a special legislative session, calling it “unproductive” to call for one before next week’s domestic terrorism summit announced by Lujan Grisham.
The governor’s senior advisor for policy and strategy suggested the calls had been made without consensus from leadership — and that they could stoke fears of additional violence after Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.
“To call for a special session, to lean into the well-founded fears of violence in this state and elsewhere, without a focused plan, without caucus outreach, is the wrong kind of reactive,” Dominic Gabello wrote in a statement on Thursday.
Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat, said on Tuesday that he wanted a session in order to consider appropriating money to create a counterterrorism unit within the New Mexico Department of Safety. He also said he wanted to talk about legislation that would allow state authorities to investigate and prosecute people organizing acts of terrorism.
Gabello, borrowing a famous quote from famed UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden, suggested this was hasty.
“We can be quick without hurrying,” Gabello wrote. “At delicate moments, we must think before we speak, and we must convene and listen to one another before we act.”
One of Wooden’s best-known admonitions was: “Be quick but don’t hurry.”
The governor’s office has said the Aug. 14 summit, which will include an FBI briefing, will be attended by lawmakers from both parties and Cabinet secretaries. Attendees plan to discuss measures that could prevent mass violence in New Mexico.
Gabello said the summit would be “the avenue for responsible, high-level fact-finding and policy development available to us now.”
Special legislative sessions aren’t cheap. They can cost the state around $50,000 per day to pay for per diems and additional staff. Under state law, the governor has to call a special legislative session. Lawmakers can call an extraordinary session, but that requires a three-fifths majority.
Egolf had said a special session was urgent because New Mexico, with a population that is 48 percent Hispanic, could be targeted for acts of violence. The suspect in the El Paso shooting posted a hateful screed about immigrants before opening fire at a Walmart near the Mexican border in an attack that killed 22 people.