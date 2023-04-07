Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham exercised her veto authority Friday to strip most of the provisions of a massive tax package that would have ended up costing the state more than $1.1 billion annually in lost revenue if signed into law.

The governor, however, left one-time tax rebates — $500 for single filers and $1,000 for couples filing jointly — in place in House Bill 547, as well as an expanded child tax credit and expansions of the gross receipts tax deduction for health care practitioners and the film tax credit program.

Lujan Grisham also signed the state budget into law Friday after vetoing numerous provisions, mostly items regulating how executive agencies could operate or spend their money.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you