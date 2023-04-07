Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham exercised her veto authority Friday to strip most of the provisions of a massive tax package that would have ended up costing the state more than $1.1 billion annually in lost revenue if signed into law.
The governor, however, left one-time tax rebates — $500 for single filers and $1,000 for couples filing jointly — in place in House Bill 547, as well as an expanded child tax credit and expansions of the gross receipts tax deduction for health care practitioners and the film tax credit program.
Lujan Grisham also signed the state budget into law Friday after vetoing numerous provisions, mostly items regulating how executive agencies could operate or spend their money.
About an hour after the governor's deadline at noon Friday to take action on legislation that passed both chambers of the Legislature during the 60-day session, she held a ceremonial bill signing at the Capitol, where she touted a handful of measures she said would improve health care access and affordability for New Mexicans.
They include Senate Bill 521, which caps medical malpractice payouts for independent outpatient clinics at $1 million and Senate Bill 7, which creates a Rural Health Care Delivery Fund for private, nonprofit and public providers in counties with fewer than 100,000 people.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, doctors and others joined the governor at the event.
Lujan Grisham also spoke at a news conference at the Capitol about HB 547, arguing she didn't believe it was prudent to implement all the provisions of the tax package at once.
"There will be a cooling of the economy, and I don't want to even say that out loud, and maybe I'm wrong," she said.
In an executive message on the tax bill, the governor wrote it had "many laudable tax reform measures," but she had "grave concerns" whether the package as a whole was sustainable long term.
"HB 547's tax cuts will impact our ability to fund important services and programs that our citizens depend on, such as education, healthcare, public safety and education," she wrote. "This decrease in revenue will have a disproportionate impact on certain populations in our state — particularly those who are already struggling to make ends meet. Given the unpredictable nature of the economy and our State's reliance on oil and gas, I am not confident this package is fiscally responsible."
The Governor's Office said the bill now will reduce recurring state revenues by about $150 million in fiscal year 2024, a number that will grow to $246 million in fiscal year 2027.
Sen. Derrick Lente, a Sandia Pueblo Democrat who chairs the House Taxation and Revenue Committee and was instrumental in negotiating a deal on the tax bill in the final 24 hours of the 60-day session, said in a statement the tax package represented years of study, debate and deliberation by residents and lawmakers with professional guidance from the staff of the Legislative Finance Committee.
"It is disappointing that we will not be able to reduce the tax burden on local businesses, educators, veterans and everyday New Mexicans, or help our state improve access to rural health care and reach our climate goals," he said.
House Speaker Javier Martínez said in a statement HB 547 would deliver "a more robust child income tax credit" and put more money in New Mexicans' pockets.
"However, as signed, the bill falls short of the promises made to small businesses — including child care providers — who are the backbone of our economy," he said.
The governor and lawmakers signaled they would continue to tackle tax reform in New Mexico.
"I'm disappointed that we didn't get everything across the line in the tax package, but I appreciate where the governor is," Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe said during Friday's news conference.
"Comprehensive tax reform means looking at all the different pieces, and we did really good work in the interim last year. Those pieces are there, so it's a question of us putting them back together in a way that comes up with a balanced approach," he said.
Last-day vetoes
Lujan Grisham said she vetoed close to three dozen bills Friday, including 14 through an outright veto and the remainder through pocket vetoes, which allow her to kill a bill by taking no action on it.
“I don’t need a statute for every single idea and, actually, it creates liabilities in places that we don’t need them, and it limits flexibility when you want to solve a problem,” she said. “I vetoed in total, I think, 34 bills, and a lot of that was creating a committee or creating a task force … and doing all these things that delay actual responses.”
Among the bills the governor didn’t sign for the second consecutive year was a proposal to increase the salaries of New Mexico Supreme Court justices, as well as all district and appellate court judges.
In her veto message, the governor wrote she appreciated the intent of Senate Bill 2.
“I acknowledge we need to raise the judicial salaries to remain competitive. However, I am not convinced SB 2 is the answer,” she wrote, adding she urged the Legislature to reconsider the measure and work with her to develop a more targeted approach “that reflects the needs of our justice system.”
The proposal called for tying the judges’ salaries to those of federal magistrates in New Mexico.
Mason Graham, the policy director for Common Cause New Mexico, called the governor’s decision to veto the proposal once again “more than unfortunate.”
“The veto is marked contrast to her signature on salary increases for other state officials,” Graham said in a statement. “There is no more important time than the present to bolster — rather than undercut — this important branch of government.”
The Rio Grande chapter of the Sierra Club also expressed disappointment in the governor's environment-related vetoes, including the electric vehicle income tax credit in the tax package.
"We are facing a climate emergency that requires emergency action, not vetoes," the chapter wrote in a news release.
Lujan Grisham said she rejected some of the "really sharp criticisms" lawmakers didn't do enough for the environment.
"The message to the Sierra Club: There's more coming in the environmental space. New Mexico will continue to be identified as a leader," she said, adding the group should be celebrating the Legacy Fund, a new $100 million water and land conservation fund.
Other bills the governor vetoed:
• House Bill 126, which would have reduced the number of required credits to graduate from high school to 22 from 24.
“HB 126 lowers the minimum requirements to graduate from high school and weakens graduation standards,” she wrote.
• House Bill 233, which would have created two new divisions in the Regulation and Licensing Department. The bill also would have elevated the superintendent of the department to a Cabinet-level secretary subject to Senate confirmation, which the governor wrote was a last-minute amendment adopted by the Senate without any input from her office or the Regulation and Licensing Department.
• House Bill 363, which would have created a new special license plate with the image and name of Smokey Bear.
“I regret to be the bad news bear, but I have decided to veto” the bill, the governor wrote.
Although she’s a “proud fan” of Smokey Bear, the governor wrote in her veto message, a Senate floor amendment requiring all standardized license plates be produced “with a blank space for an authorized decal logo effectively set mine and Smokey’s dreams up in smoke.”