A man pulls down a poster of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moments after presenting it on stage at the start of a forum Monday. The poster was met with audible chuckles from the large audience in the Marriott Albuquerque.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

There will be no need to put a picture of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on a milk carton.

Her whereabouts were resolved Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for her reelection campaign confirmed Lujan Grisham, who declined an invitation to participate in a forum Monday hosted by New Mexico's business and commercial real estate community because of a scheduling conflict, is in Colorado on campaign-related travel.

