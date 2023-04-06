Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham signed three public safety bills into law Thursday which aim to curb shoplifting and catalytic converter theft and to punish people who buy guns for someone who is legally barred from owning a firearm.
The pieces of legislation — House Bills 234 and 306 and Senate Bill 133 — were each signed at an event Thursday morning in front of the Albuquerque Police Department’s Michael King and Richard Smith Memorial Substation, where Lujan Grisham was joined by law enforcement officials and state legislators.
“These are all extremely important tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to help combat crime in New Mexico,” the governor said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “But this fight isn’t over, and my administration will continue pushing for more measures to prevent crime, hold criminals accountable and create safe communities for all New Mexicans.”
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who was present at the ceremony Thursday, said he is grateful to the New Mexico Legislature for their work in getting all three bills passed.
“I think it’s going to give law enforcement some much-needed tools for charging crimes that otherwise hadn’t been necessarily defined in state law, and some issues that have arisen over the last few years,” Mendoza said.
All three bills had strong bipartisan support; HB 234 only drew three “no” votes in the House, while SB 133 passed both chambers unanimously. HB 306, the straw purchasing bill, had several Republican co-sponsors including House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec; it passed 62-3 in the House and 28-10 in the Senate.
Lane said in a statement Thursday the bill would hold criminals accountable while preserving the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
“Law-abiding firearm owners in New Mexico will continue to be protected by the Second Amendment and law enforcement will now have a much-needed tool to prosecute bad actors that knowingly aid and abet criminals by illegally transferring firearms to felons,” he said.
Mendoza said HB 234 will serve as a big help to Santa Fe’s retailers, who have been hit hard by repeat shoplifters over the past few years. He added some suspects intentionally “skirt the law” by strategically shoplifting several items while falling under the set monetary amount required to charge someone with a felony.
“This will help to be able to charge them cumulatively with a felony, and some of these organized retail crime — I call them gangs — that go in and do … a lot of damage and a lot of shoplifting all in one hit,” Mendoza said.
Lawmakers said Thursday that organized retail theft endangers both shoppers and store employees.
“This bill becoming law sends the clear message that New Mexico will not tolerate these dangerous crimes,” said Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, one of HB 234’s sponsors.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez, who was also in attendance at Thursday’s signing ceremony, wrote in an email that keeping records of catalytic converter sales, which is required under SB 133, can help curb illegitimate sales.
“The record-keeping requirements for recyclers that purchase catalytic converters should be a deterrent to the theft of such devices and only allow legitimate sales of this equipment to occur, which is a benefit for both recyclers and vehicle owners,” Valdez wrote. “If property purchased by a recycler is seized/recovered by police during the course of an investigation, oftentimes they are out the money they paid the person that sold them stolen property.”
Mendoza said HB 306, which makes it a state crime to buy someone a firearm when they are barred from owning one, or intend to commit a crime with it, is a “no brainer.”
“We don’t want firearms getting into the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, so if you can’t legitimately pass a background check and somebody else is buying you a firearm, then that should absolutely be illegal and enforced,” Mendoza said.
The sheriff added he was pleased to see different parts of New Mexico represented by their respective law enforcement agencies as the three bills were signed.
“These problems are affecting the whole state of New Mexico, not just the bigger metropolitan areas … so it was good to see just a broad range of support for these bills and support for the governor signing these into law,” Mendoza said.