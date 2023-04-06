Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham signed three public safety bills into law Thursday which aim to curb shoplifting and catalytic converter theft and to punish people who buy guns for someone who is legally barred from owning a firearm.

The pieces of legislation — House Bills 234 and 306 and Senate Bill 133 — were each signed at an event Thursday morning in front of the Albuquerque Police Department’s Michael King and Richard Smith Memorial Substation, where Lujan Grisham was joined by law enforcement officials and state legislators.

“These are all extremely important tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to help combat crime in New Mexico,” the governor said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “But this fight isn’t over, and my administration will continue pushing for more measures to prevent crime, hold criminals accountable and create safe communities for all New Mexicans.”