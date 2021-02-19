Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday she would veto legislation that would curb the power of the executive branch over extending public health orders.
"In their current context, yes," she said when asked whether she would veto such a bill.
That's not to say governors should be "omnipotent," Lujan Grisham.
"That's why you have three branches of government. That's why you have elections. That's why we have a free and independent press, and I don't always get good press," she said during a Friday news conference.
"I want to be clear," Lujan Grisham added. "I agree that those systems are important and valuable. New Mexico's successes in COVID have largely been because we are a centralized public health state where we can have very clear and effective mandates and supports that we can get out at once.
"The states that don't have that — and local governments decide that, and they start and they stop — have had more deaths, more problems, more hospitalizations, higher infection rates, and now are having trouble, so much trouble with vaccines, that the federal government is coming in to do them directly," she added.
The governor's executive authority over emergency declarations has been a sore spot for some lawmakers as well as New Mexico residents. Lujan Grisham's public health orders have affected the lives of all New Mexicans for nearly a year, ranging from restrictions on indoor dining and religious services to hotel occupancy rates and mask mandates.
The issue of the governor's emergency powers surfaced during the Senate Rules Committee while legislators were considering the confirmation of Dr. Tracie Collins as Cabinet secretary of the Department of Health.
Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, said the public perception has been that "it's unlimited power for an unlimited time."
"Where do you believe in the future we need to be going with that kind of power, so that there is that balance?" he asked Collins.
Collins, who was later confirmed by the Senate, said lawmakers are the voice of their constituents.
"If there is an emergency going on and there's not the capability of bringing everyone together to hear their voices, then we have to create a space for you to communicate with senior leadership, the governor and myself on what you want to see happen, and it's a collective discussion about what's best for the state," she said.
Collins also said she didn't think the governor's intent is to "have all this power — I really think it's to protect New Mexico."
Lawmakers are considering two bills that deal with the issue, including legislation that would place a 45-day limit on an emergency health order and require legislative approval to extend it past 45 days is scheduled to be considered by the full Senate.
Lujan Grisham said she understands and didn't take offense to anyone in the Legislature wanting to have a debate about emergency powers and executive authority.
"I think that this is the place that you have it," she said. "I have no ill will and I'm not mad. I'm hearing those debates, and I take them seriously."
But Lujan Grisham said she has firsthand experience about how important it is in an emergency to deal with that crisis.
"I feel confident and I feel very strongly about the effectiveness — not perfect — of the decisions that we've made, and I think far more legislators believe that than don't," she said.
"I don't think I'm going to have to veto any bills," Lujan Grisham added. "I don't think they get upstairs. But … I won't know until I know."
This simply illustrates the obvious. The Governor does not accept the definition of the word EXECUTIVE, probably can't even spell it. She thinks its spelled QUEEN.
As I understand it, the purpose of the Executive is to "execute" the Constitution and Laws of New Mexico, which are passed by the Legislature. The Executive has NO power to make laws, as Michelle has been doing.
This confusion is especially bad since the 1986 change which allows 2 terms to the Governor. Every Governor since then has been 2 terms. With our part time Legislature there is no effective check on the Governor, certainly not when the Democrats control the Legislature.
We should at minimum return to a single term of the Governor, which has made our governance much worse. The only "success" with 2 terms was Gary Johnson who was a businessman, not a politician. Same problems with the other elected offices. They once could not serve more than one term, in any elected office. Our current AG Balderas is nearing the end of 16 years at the trough, as Auditor and AG, and a failure at both.
With our weak, pathetic, Legislature our Executive has become a monster, as Michelle is. Always poorly governed, we have become ungovernable, with little tin pot dictators sitting in the Executive chair.
I definitely think the bills limiting the governor's control are problematic at best. Do you really want a governor to have to call a special session every 45 days during a pandemic? Do you really think that every business should operate at a MINIMUM of 50 percent capacity during the height of contagion? Do you really want armed people wondering the streets when a public emergency order is issued? The last one is particularly egregious. People who have guns can have them at their residences and at their businesses during such a public emergency...if they need to defend themselves they can. The exception would allow insurrectionists to take to the streets without any legal limitations. Who could identify the insurrectionists from law abiding citizens? No thanks.
Thanks for all the red herrings, but yes, I think the Governor should have to call a legislative session in order to prolong an emergency order indefinitely.
The governor would veto a bill limiting her dictatorial powers? Shocking!
Yep. Fox guarding the chicken coop. We need a legislature that will override a veto. Hahahahahahaha.......
