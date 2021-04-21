Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s senior policy adviser has resigned, the latest high-level employee in the Governor’s Office to leave in recent months to pursue other career opportunities.
While Dominic Gabello will no longer be working in the Governor’s Office, he will continue to work with Lujan Grisham.
Gabello “will be starting his own business and continuing to serve as a political consultant to the governor on the campaign side,” Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s press secretary, wrote in an email.
Gabello’s last official day will be April 30, according to Sackett, who wrote that Gabello was out of the office and unavailable for comment Wednesday.
“The governor is grateful for his 9+ years of service with her in the administration and during her time in Congress and looks forward to working with him to secure her re-election next year,” she wrote about Gabello, who also previously served as Lujan Grisham’s campaign manager when she ran for governor in 2018, as well as for Congress.
“Dominic Gabello is a veteran political adviser, who has been a major part of Gov. Lujan Grisham’s team for near a decade and managed her congressional and gubernatorial campaigns,” campaign spokesman Jared Leopold said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have his help on Gov. Lujan Grisham’s campaign.”
Gabello, who is paid nearly $144,000 as senior policy adviser, joined the governor’s administration when Lujan Grisham took office.
His departure comes on the heels of two other high-profile resignations.
In November, John Bingaman left the administration to manage a private investment firm he headed before becoming the governor’s chief of staff, and in January, Victor Reyes, the governor’s legislative director, stepped down to seek the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat, which ultimately went to state Rep. Melanie Stansbury.
