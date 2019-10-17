Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s net approval rating rose by 9 percentage points in the third quarter of the year, according to a survey released Thursday by research firm Morning Consult.
Forty-seven percent of New Mexico voters surveyed approved of the Democratic governor’s job performance, while 37 percent disapproved, according to the survey. In the second quarter, 44 percent had approved while 43 percent disapproved.
It was a significantly improved showing from the second quarter, when Lujan Grisham came in as the sixth-most unpopular governor in the country.
“That’s a pretty big jump in one quarter,” said longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff. “I am surprised by the significant change in the results given the short time frame between the polls.”
During the third quarter, which spans from July through September, Lujan Grisham led a number of initiatives, including a domestic terrorism summit held in response to the mass shooting in El Paso.
In September, the governor announced a scholarship expansion plan that aims to eliminate tuition and fees for New Mexico residents attending the state’s public community colleges and universities. She also announced new fuel efficiency standards .
Sanderoff said the lower disapproval rating could be due to the amount of time that has passed since the legislative session, when the governor backed several controversial measures on gun control and abortion — items many conservatives in the state opposed.
“When you have a controversy or low approval rating, it will change over time as you move away from it,” he said. “It’s no different from when you’re mad at your boyfriend or girlfriend.”
A spokesman for the Governor’s Office sent a link along with the Morning Consult poll to the theme song from the television show The Jeffersons, which featured lyrics that include the line, “Well, we’re movin’ on up.”
Morning Consult’s governor survey in New Mexico had a margin of error of 2 percent and polled 2,477 voters.
The 10 most popular governors in the third quarter were Republicans, while six of the 10 most unpopular governors were Democrats, according to the poll.
