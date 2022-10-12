Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her Republican rival Mark Ronchetti duked it out during a heated one-hour televised debate Wednesday, clashing on crime, abortion and other key issues while hurling insults at each other.

Ronchetti accused the governor of making “a blizzard of excuses” for her failed policies, while Lujan Grisham cast the former television weatherman as an inexperienced “TV personality” whose only real plan is to ban abortion in New Mexico.

The governor’s race debate, sponsored by KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM, came less than a month before the Nov. 8 election and a day after the start of early voting.

