093022-Debate04rg.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and opponent Mark Ronchetti speak with hosts last month during a short break in their first debate on KOB in Albuquerque.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

New Mexico voters will get a second — and likely last — chance to watch the two most prominent gubernatorial candidates square off in a face-to-face debate.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti are scheduled to take part in a one-hour debate sponsored by KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM Wednesday night. Libertarian Karen Bedonie will not participate.

As was the case when they met in KOB-TV’s live debate on Sept. 30, voters should expect Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham to again tangle on high-profile issues like crime, education and abortion.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community