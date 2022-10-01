093022-Debate04rg.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and opponent Mark Ronchetti speak with hosts Friday during a short break in their first debate on KOB in Albuquerque.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

The first opportunity Tom Wakely will get to vote for governor in his new home state of New Mexico will be next month in the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm election.

But Wakely may sit the election out.

The 69-year-old retiree, who moved from San Antonio, Texas, to Deming a year ago, is scrupulously undecided.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter

@danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community