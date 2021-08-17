Time to mask up again, New Mexico.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will temporarily require face masks to be worn in all public indoor spaces, "regardless of vaccination status, to stem the state's rising tide of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations," her office announced Tuesday.
Workers in certain medical close-contact congregate settings, such as hospitals, nursing homes and correctional facilities, will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
All employees at private, public and charter schools also will be required to be vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 weekly, a requirement that mirrors the policy for state government workers.
"Unvaccinated individuals who do not qualify for an exemption must receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days of Tuesday, Aug. 17, and their second dose, as needed, within 40 days of receiving the first shot. Those individuals must provide documentation to their supervisor or the operator of the facility in which they contract or work," a news release states.
Exemptions include having a qualifying medical condition recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a contra-indication to a COVID-19 vaccine; having a disability requiring separate accommodation; or having a sincerely held religious belief requiring separate accommodation, the news release states.
"To be eligible for an exemption, an individual must provide their employer with either a statement from a physician or nurse practitioner validating the need for a medical or disability exemption or a documented request regarding the manner in which the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine conflicts with the religious observance or practice or belief of the individual," the news release states.
Anyone granted an exemption by the operator of a hospital or congregate care facility must provide documentation of COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis.
“We all have a role to play,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “No one wants to go backward. No one wants to see our recovery endangered by another — and preventable — surge of serious illness. No one wants a full hospital turning away New Mexicans who need care. So mask up indoors to stop the spread. And vaccinate if you haven’t vaccinated. These two simple steps will protect our health care resources and ensure our economy can continue to rebound.”
The indoor mask requirement, which will go into effect Friday and run until at least Sept. 15, applies to everyone age 2 and up except when eating or drinking.
"The governor ... may decide to extend lift the requirement as necessary," a news release states. "Businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their decision."
New Mexico is only the second state to temporarily reinstitute a blanket mask requirement, after Louisiana, though several local governments have also taken the step, the news release states.
“We all want the pandemic to be over,” Dr. David Scrase, the state’s human services secretary and acting secretary of the Department of Health, said in a statement. “But the virus has its own timeline. And the virus has mutated. At this stage, the Delta variant makes up virtually 100 percent of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. This variant spreads up to four times more rapidly than the virus we were dealing with last year. The good news is that vaccines work in preventing serious illness and death from a COVID-19 infection. The bad news is that the virus is still spreading and seriously harming unvaccinated people, and this means unsustainable strain in our hospital system. A mask helps stop the spread. Please do your part and help New Mexico stay on the right track: Mask up and get your shots.”
The governor is scheduled to announce the new mandates during a news conference at 3 p.m.
The news conference will be streamed live on the governor's Facebook page at facebook.com/GovMLG.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(25) comments
All you have to do is wear a face mask. What a bunch of spoiled, entitled whiners.
👍 Russell!!!!
Said the guy coming here and whining. Oh the hypocrisy of the left
He's "whining" about people who are so flipping delicate that they think a thin piece of fabric over their face is soooo inconvenient that they won't do it to protect the people around them. You are one of those people, snowflake.
Russell gets it
She will reinstate all the most draconian restrictions, because she is into politics and power, and can't let go of this absolute power over our lives. She needs to go, vote her out!
Better idea. Why don't you go? Texas or Florida calls for you.
Make sure you have your papers mike. The “liberals” will be demanding it soon.
I'd be happier to see you go. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
Oh yeah! Then let's meet for coffee, bud. Breakaway from behind your typing. I'm a native of NM so you get the f*** out.
Dude, wearing a mask is absolute power over your life. Man, boomers sure are fragile.
She really needs to climb off "face coverings" and mandate Face Masks, but she's been reluctant to admit her error. Neck gaiters don't cut it folks, neither do bandanas .
Masks aren't proven all that effective of course, but better than nothing. For really effective masks, we should be using N95 or KN95 masks, but they still advise that those are for health workers, even though availability is not a problem at this time.
Bad ideas die slowly, and MLG's bad ideas linger on. Does she really care, or is it all politics with her? I suspect the later...
Want to see how well cloth and blue paper masks work? Vape through one. The particles of viruses are smaller than those of smoke. Fauci himself said that masks are "theater" and don't work the way that we want to believe they do. And the increased emphasis on "testing." Want to try something interesting? Call any testing lab and ask them what test they have for the Delta variant. Any one...doesn't matter. They will tell you that THERE ISN'T ONE. We already know that the rapid response tests are faulty, and now we are testing for something that doesn't have a test!
The more she "mandates," the harder people will fight back. We've already put our school students behind and damaged our economy. And our "covid results" are worse than states like SD that had no mandates at all. We are the laughingstock of the country and last in every metric. Going after the Floyd school district is a prime example of her incompetence and overreach.
Let people decide for themselves how best to stay safe. Let parents decide how to keep their kids safe. She needs to concentrate on governing this state and fixing the mess she made and staying out of telling us how to live our lives. Acting like a dictator isn't going to get her re-eleected.
If you test positive for COVID right now, there's a good chance it's Delta. Even if here in NM we don't have the specific test to determine Delta or not, cases are clearly rising.
I really hope we don't have another lockdown either, we just have to wait and see what she says at 3 pm today. I can't imagine we'll have another lockdown like last year since we're still comparatively in a better place.
The frustrating reality is we wouldn't be here, at least not as severely, if more people just got the vaccine earlier on and at all. People pump all types of junk into their body...junk food, cigarettes/vapes, opiates...but they're freaked out about a vaccine that for the vast majority of people hasn't given them severe side effects and protects them from COVID and this new variant.
Really Moses? Did you know there’re thousands of vaccinated that have still gotten covid? I know many. So it’s the non vaccinated people’s fault? Every case? Pull your head out.
Robert, yes there are breakthrough cases, but the majority of people requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated. Most vaccinated people that have gotten COVID post-vaccination have mild symptoms. We're here because hospitals are filling up again, with mostly unvaccinated people.
I get being skeptical of a vaccine produced so quickly, but people weren't dropping dead left and right. It's protected far more people than it gave weird/intense reactions.
Here we go again. Enlighten the world with your recommendations.
This garbage needs to stop. This entitlement is the entire reason we are in this situation. Get vaccinated, wear a mask. This isn't an anarchy. There are rules to follow. Your perceived "freedoms" shouldn't infringe on my family's health.
[thumbup]
Vaping through a mask is a false comparison. If you want real, hard data, read the half dozen or so studies on how various materials stop the water droplets we tend to exhale; studies that have been ongoing since the early MERS epidemic.
I absolutely agree. That type of logic has really worked out terrific in Texas and Florida! Brilliant!
On the other hand, a 76 year old having diabetes 2 and advanced kidney disease might, while standing in the cold wind in a winter month for an hour, might wonder at the sense of being in line to get groceries. Were there options? Yes, for those who CAN get up at 8-9 on a certain day there is a "senior hour" Maybe there was a line for that too, since all the seniors in town had that convenient hour to shop.
Texas and Florida have far lower death rates per capita than NM, care to restate to include scientific facts?
Not one bit. Just don't care to start hearing people crying again about wearing a piece of cloth. But again, us vets fought for people to never be happy and to be complaining about one thing or another in this country, so you're welcome.
Yep.
"RESULTS:
Cloth face masks show minimum efficacy in source control than the medical grade mask. The efficacy of cloth face masks filtration varies and depends on the type of material used, number of layers, and degree of moisture in mask and fitting of mask on face."
J Educ Health Promot. 2020; 9: 192.
Published online 2020 Jul 28. doi: 10.4103/jehp.jehp_533_20
PMCID: PMC7497125
PMID: 33015206
Efficacy of cloth face mask in prevention of novel coronavirus infection transmission: A systematic review and meta-analysis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7497125/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.