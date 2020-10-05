Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Monday she was in self-quarantine following a possible exposure to a worker in the governor's mansion who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The governor and her fiancé, Manny Cordova, each received negative test results after learning of the worker's infection, the Governor's Office said, and neither has symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The worker, a member of the custodial staff, was sent for a coronavirus test Thursday when she began feeling ill, spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett of the Governor's Office said in a news release.
According to a Twitter post by the governor, the worker received a positive test result Friday.
"The staff member — who wore a facemask at all times, as is required for all staff members and workers at the residence — had worked on the personal side of the governor’s residence but did not come into personal contact with the governor," Sackett said in the news release.
Sackett said the governor plans to work from the residence for two weeks from the date of the possible exposure.
Along with Lujan Grisham and Cordova, 37 other people — including residence staff, security detail and Governor’s Office and administration staff — were tested and all received negative results, the news release said.
The governor and others are scheduled to receive another COVID-19 test Wednesday.
“We have all seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread, not least in the high-profile example this week provided by the White House,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement, referring to COVID-19 diagnoses last week for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and several people close to them.
She did not mention the Trumps or others with confirmed cases of the illness by name.
On Friday, Lujan Grisham said in a tweet, "My thoughts are with the president and the first lady. I'm wishing them a speedy and full recovery.
"This virus is vicious. It can and will infect anyone," she added.
On Monday, the governor responded to a tweet by the president announcing he would be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center later that evening. "Don't be afraid of Covid," Trump said. "Don't let it dominate your life."
In her response, Lujan Grisham wrote, "900 New Mexicans, killed by this virus. It's not about not being afraid, Mr. President. COVID-19 has cost hundreds of thousands of Americans their lives and long-term health. Your reckless actions and dismissive attitude have endangered everyone in the U.S. Please get a grip."
Lujan Grisham said in a statement Monday that she decided to quarantine for the full two weeks to prevent the risk of spreading the illness. “Although we have had good fortune so far in this case, I am not willing to risk the health or safety of my staff or any New Mexican," she said.
She added: “Working remotely is not new to me or my staff, and we will not lose a beat over these next two weeks."
