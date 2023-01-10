All state government and public school employees in New Mexico would get a 4 percent raise and all taxpayers would receive a $750 rebate before July under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive budget recommendation for fiscal year 2024.
The governor's $9.4 billion spending plan, unveiled Tuesday, represents a nearly 12 percent increase over the current fiscal year.
The proposed budget includes funding for a long list of programs, projects and initiatives, from $220 million to extend in-classroom learning time by two weeks to $2.2 million to create and staff two elite Hotshot crews to fight wildfires. The budget also recommends $107 million for housing and homelessness initiatives, a $200 million infusion into a fund to increase and improve health care access in rural New Mexico and $30 million to eliminate school meal costs for every student in the state.
"This Executive Budget Recommendation sets the priorities that we all care about the most at front and center — education and wellbeing, housing and homelessness, public safety, accessible and affordable healthcare, and keeping more money in the pockets of New Mexicans," the governor wrote in an open letter to residents.
In addition to a 4% raise for all school staff, the governor is proposing to cover the cost of every educator's health insurance benefits.
"Last year, I was incredibly proud to deliver the largest raises to New Mexico teachers ever, making our educators the highest paid in the region," the governor wrote, adding 350 additional teachers joined the ranks around the state over the fall.
"We're going to keep working to make our salaries stay competitive with surrounding states and our teachers are compensated for their incredible work they do every day to build brighter futures for our kids," she wrote. "As such, I'm proposing fully subsidizing health care benefits for educators, making New Mexico an ever better place to live and teach."
