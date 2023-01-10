All state government and public school employees in New Mexico would get a 4 percent raise and all taxpayers would receive a $750 rebate before July under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive budget recommendation for fiscal year 2024.

The governor's $9.4 billion spending plan, unveiled Tuesday, represents a nearly 12 percent increase over the current fiscal year.

The proposed budget includes funding for a long list of programs, projects and initiatives, from $220 million to extend in-classroom learning time by two weeks to $2.2 million to create and staff two elite Hotshot crews to fight wildfires. The budget also recommends $107 million for housing and homelessness initiatives, a $200 million infusion into a fund to increase and improve health care access in rural New Mexico and $30 million to eliminate school meal costs for every student in the state.

