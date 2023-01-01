Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is hesitant to predict the future. Her first term brought unprecedented challenges: a once-in-a-century pandemic, unprecedented fire and disastrous flooding.
But going into her second four-year term, Lujan Grisham is confident the future of New Mexico is bright and getting brighter.
She said as much Sunday in a ceremony at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, during which she and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales were inaugurated once again before about 800 lawmakers, religious officials, judges and members of the public.
"Now is the time for hope, and now is the time for hard work. Now is the time for New Mexico to move forward under the leadership of our duly elected governor, with all of us by her side," said Judith Nakamura, a Republican and former chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court. Nakamura spoke before the governor took the stage.
Lujan Grisham was reelected in November, beating Republican Mark Ronchetti with 52 percent of the vote to his 46 percent. Every other Democrat running for statewide office also won, and Democrats kept their 45-seat House majority, with Republicans flipping one formerly independent seat to get to 25.
In her second term, Lujan Grisham committed to helping the state venture into an admittedly uncertain future by maintaining support for New Mexico's teachers, expanding access to health care — including mental and behavioral health care and substance use treatment — and codifying the right to an abortion.
"We will move forward into the unknown with malice toward none and with charity for all and the conviction that hard work on behalf of New Mexicans will always win the day," Lujan Grisham said in her inaugural address. "As your governor, I am determined to continue to be compassionate and effective in equal measure."
The governor outlined several specific policy requests for the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 17.
First, she asked lawmakers to create a New Mexico Health Care Authority, an entity dedicated to streamlining and expanding access to services, including behavioral health care, substance abuse treatment and mental health care, throughout the state.
"We should treat high-quality health care as a fundamental right," Lujan Grisham said.
Second, she asked legislators to increase the public school budget this year to fully cover all school employees' health care premium costs. This, coupled with increases in teacher salaries passed during the 2022 session, will help attract high-quality teachers to the state, she said.
The continued investment in educators, Lujan Grisham said, will be well worth it.
"Our communities depend on them," she said. "New Mexico families depend on them. And most importantly, New Mexico children depend on them."
Finally, Lujan Grisham vowed to codify the right to get an abortion. While abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy in New Mexico, this could be changed by a future governor or Legislature, since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned prior precedents guaranteeing the right to an abortion during the first two trimesters and returned the decision to the states. Abortion was a major issue during the gubernatorial campaign, with Lujan Grisham campaigning hard on protecting abortion rights.
"Never again for all of time will a woman in the state of New Mexico have anything less than full bodily autonomy and freedom of choice," Lujan Grisham said.
Lujan Grisham said she also plans to continue work started during her first term on early childhood education and care, economic growth and environmental stewardship. She also promised to fight poverty and homelessness by expanding access to affordable housing and free child care.
Lujan Grisham's supporters — from fellow members of the state's executive branch to members of the public — said they are excited to see what her administration gets done in the next four years.
"I am proud to say that I am the lieutenant governor for the best, hardest-working, most courageous governor in this country: Michelle Lujan Grisham," Morales said during his inaugural address.
"I'm so excited that our governor was reelected, and I want to come and supporter her," said Laura Speer, a member of the public, as she awaited entry to the Lensic on Sunday morning.
"I want to hear what her plans are for the future," Speer continued. "I think our state has a lot of potential, and I think this governor recognizes that potential."