Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is hesitant to predict the future. Her first term brought unprecedented challenges: a once-in-a-century pandemic, unprecedented fire and disastrous flooding. 

But going into her second four-year term, Lujan Grisham is confident that the future of New Mexico is bright and getting brighter. 

She said as much in a ceremony at the Lensic Performing Arts Center Sunday, during which she and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales were inaugurated once again before about 800 lawmakers, religious officials, judges and members of the public. 

