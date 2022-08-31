Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a virtual news conference Wednesday at which she announced $10 million in funding to build a new clinic providing a "full spectrum" of reproductive health care, including abortion, in Doña Ana County.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday that designates $10 million of her capital outlay money in the upcoming legislative session to build a new clinic that would provide a "full spectrum" of reproductive health care, including abortion, in Doña Ana County.
"The work that we are doing saves women's lives and their families, and the notion that women cannot have control over their bodies, dignity, respect and autonomy is outrageous," the governor said during a virtual briefing attended by female lawmakers and members of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women.
"This is a state that is not going to let that be the status quo in any context for anyone, anywhere in the country," she said.
The executive order also directs the Department of Health to develop a detailed plan to leverage state resources to expand access to reproductive health care, including abortion, in underserved areas of the state.
State Rep. Joanne Ferrary, a Las Cruces Democrat who attended the virtual briefing, called efforts to ensure women across the state have access to reproductive health care, including abortion, "wonderful." But she said she was especially appreciative of the impact the proposed clinic would have on Southern New Mexico, which has "lacked access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care for years."
"Some people have been waiting for months to receive basic reproductive health care," she said. "Our governor is a public health champion who understands that abortion care is health care, and we want to thank her for allocating money to this much-needed area of the state so that we can make sure that we provide for rural areas and even our frontier areas of the state the full reproductive health care that is so greatly needed."
The executive order comes after the governor, who is running for reelection in November and has made ensuring abortion access a key theme of her campaign, signed a separate executive order in June that protects health care providers in New Mexico from discipline for providing abortion services to out-of-state residents. That order also prohibits state agencies "from cooperating in another state’s investigation into a person or other entity for receiving or delivering reproductive services," according to the Governor's Office.
