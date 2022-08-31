Grisham screenshot

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a virtual news conference Wednesday at which she announced $10 million in funding to build a new clinic providing a "full spectrum" of reproductive health care, including abortion, in Doña Ana County.

 Daniel J. Chacón/The New Mexican

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday that designates $10 million of her capital outlay money in the upcoming legislative session to build a new clinic that would provide a "full spectrum" of reproductive health care, including abortion, in Doña Ana County.

"The work that we are doing saves women's lives and their families, and the notion that women cannot have control over their bodies, dignity, respect and autonomy is outrageous," the governor said during a virtual briefing attended by female lawmakers and members of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women.

"This is a state that is not going to let that be the status quo in any context for anyone, anywhere in the country," she said.

