Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a virtual news conference Wednesday at which she announced $10 million in funding to build a new clinic providing a "full spectrum" of reproductive health care, including abortion, in Doña Ana County.

 Daniel J. Chacón/The New Mexican

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday that designates $10 million of her capital outlay money in the upcoming legislative session to build a new clinic in Doña Ana County that would provide a "full spectrum" of reproductive health care, including abortion.

"The work that we are doing saves women's lives … and the notion that women cannot have control over their bodies, dignity, respect and autonomy is outrageous," the governor said during a virtual briefing attended by female lawmakers and members of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women.

"This is a state that is not going to let that be the status quo in any context for anyone, anywhere in the country," she said.

