New Mexico's governor is getting hitched after all.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is in Washington, D.C., and will proceed with her wedding Saturday as planned.
The gravity of New Mexico's wildfires sparked speculation Lujan Grisham would postpone her nuptials to her longtime fiancé, Manuel "Manny" Cordova.
But in announcing Friday that Lujan Grisham had met with federal lands and emergency response officials "to discuss national forest management in New Mexico and advocate for additional federal assistance as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state," the Governor's Office revealed she also would be going forward with her wedding.
The small, private ceremony will be officiated by Vice President Kamala Harris and take place at Harris' residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. Washington state Lt. Gov. Danny Heck will walk Lujan Grisham down the aisle.
There won't be a long honeymoon immediately after the wedding.
"The governor will return to New Mexico on Sunday and meet with local officials in Las Vegas to discuss ongoing response and recovery efforts at both the local and federal levels and meet with affected New Mexicans," a news release states.
Jared Leopold, a personal spokesman for Lujan Grisham, said the governor doesn't plan to change her last name.
Lujan Grisham and Cordova, a small-business owner in Albuquerque, previously postponed getting married as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends,” Lujan Grisham and Cordova, who have been a couple since 2012, said in a joint statement when they announced their upcoming nuptials.
“Like so many New Mexicans, we’ve postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage,” they said.
After tying the knot in the nation’s capital, the newlyweds planned to celebrate their marriage at an event for family and friends in Santa Fe in late May.
On Twitter, Republicans called Lujan Grisham out for getting married out of state.
"While high gas prices are making New Mexicans rethink their summer plans, MLG is partying in DC," House Republicans tweeted. "Wonder if she flew private or if you, the taxpayer, are paying for her air travel."
State Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, tweeted "there are so many beautiful chapels in New Mexico that could have been considered.
"Border Czar Harris might have even made time to see the humanitarian crisis at the border firsthand for once," she added in the tweet.