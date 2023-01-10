Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham didn't just win the gubernatorial election against Republican Mark Ronchetti in November.

The incumbent Democrat, who sailed to victory with 52% percent of the vote, won the fundraising race, too.

Although she kicked off her reelection bid with a cash advantage and money in the bank, Lujan Grisham outraised her chief rival by more than $3 million, according to the fourth and final campaign finance report for the 2022 midterm election.

