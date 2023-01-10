Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham didn't just win the gubernatorial election against Republican Mark Ronchetti in November.
The incumbent Democrat, who sailed to victory with 52% percent of the vote, won the fundraising race, too.
Although she kicked off her reelection bid with a cash advantage and money in the bank, Lujan Grisham outraised her chief rival by more than $3 million, according to the fourth and final campaign finance report for the 2022 midterm election.
Lujan Grisham also spent more money.
The final report, which covers Nov. 2 through the end of the year, shows Lujan Grisham spent more than $13 million on her reelection bid. Ronchetti, a former longtime TV meteorologist who had wide name recognition and finished the race with 45.6% of the vote, reported about $9.45 million in expenditures.
Longshot Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie, who received about 2.4% of the vote, reported close to $149,000 in spending.
Lujan Grisham and Ronchetti both spent close to $550,000 in the final days of the campaign.
Big ticket expenses on Lujan Grisham's report include $149,000 for "creative consulting" services from Iowa-based Title Flight LLC; a little over $34,100 for consulting services from Albuquerque-based DGP LLC; and almost $26,000 for air travel for staff with New Jersey-based Vincent Jets, a private jet broker.
Close to $140,000 of Ronchetti's spending in the final week of the campaign went to Republican political consultant Jay McCleskey's firm, McCleskey Media Strategies, for various services, including media advertising, production costs and postage.
Ronchetti also spent about $95,000 for "fundraising services" with Advancing Strategies of Virginia and Kansas-based Graham Advisors LLC. Other big-ticket expenses included $31,000 for "text message services" from Virginia-based Targeted Victory and $22,000 for lodging at Hotel Albuquerque, where Ronchetti held his election night watch party.