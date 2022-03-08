As Americans continue to feel increasing pain at the pump, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and five other Democratic governors urged congressional leaders Tuesday to support federal legislation to suspend the federal gas tax of about 18 cents per gallon through 2022.
“At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation,” Lujan Grisham and the other governors wrote in a letter to Democratic and Republican leaders, referring to the proposed Gas Prices Relief Act.
During a bill signing ceremony on a sweeping tax package New Mexico lawmakers approved during the 30-day legislative session that ended in February, Lujan Grisham also said her administration is “looking at ways to provide fuel support and relief to New Mexicans,” though she quickly added she doesn’t have a specific proposal.
“To tell you that we’ve asked the Legislature to do anything, I have not,” she said, adding the “Russian aggression to Ukraine wasn’t a centerpiece” during the session.
“We would’ve shifted,” she said. “I can tell you this right now: I wouldn’t have had to ask. These policymakers would’ve shifted.”
Lujan Grisham said New Mexico “should be looking at relief in any place that we can.”
The governor also said she wants to have discussions with the gas industry, “which is a little bit trickier,” about any possible ideas to provide New Mexicans with direct relief.
“It would have to be something specific that they would volunteer to do,” she said.
“We are contemplating a number of ideas,” she added. “I could alert everyone here — it may in fact have to require legislative action — and if does, I will not hesitate to ask for it. But I have not done that yet. We think we have some other options and tools in the toolbox. We’ll see if I’m right.”
Mark Ronchetti, who is running in the June primary race for the Republican nomination for governor, called Tuesday for Lujan Grisham to hold a special session for the Legislature to consider suspending the state’s gas tax, which is 17 cents per gallon.
“The Governor should immediately call a special session to suspend the state gas tax in New Mexico,” Ronchetti said in a statement.
He called Lujan Grisham’s letter to the federal government a “pre-election stunt by a Governor desperate to find political cover” and noted she recently pushed legislation to raise the state gas tax.
In addition to Lujan Grisham, the letter to congressional leaders was also signed by Govs. Jared Polis of Colorado, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Tony Evers of Wisconsin and Tim Walz of Minnesota.
“According to the American Automobile Association, the national average gas price in the United States is $4.173, up more than a dollar from 2021,” the letter states. “The Gas Prices Relief Act … would alleviate the consumer cost of rising gas prices while protecting the federal government’s capacity to make infrastructure investments.”
Gas prices rose sharply in Santa Fe on Monday to more than $4 per gallon at most stations. At one gas station in the city, the unleaded price of $3.69 early in the day jumped to $4.09 by the afternoon.
The average price for regular unleaded Tuesday in Santa Fe was $4.025 per gallon, according to AAA.
The record for the average price of regular unleaded gas in Santa Fe is $4.04, a mark that has stood since July 7, 2008.
Not sure we will see any relief until we get back to full oil production again, Saudi’s refused to take a call from Biden. We turned our backs on them for weapons and now they are paying us back. Independence is our answer. And Khal cars are getting more and more efficient burning fuel, that is going to be the answer on the short term. A suburban that use to get 8 mpg are getting 22 mpg 3 times as efficient.
So, lets see. She just signed a bill for $400 million in tax relief, and now we would have the Feds drop the gas tax. What a silly little person, who would have her Cake and eat it too... But, that's pretty much Michelle. Little Thumbelina, only dumpier.
Ad hominem -- very cool and sophisticated!
If you want to cut CO2 emissions and keep gas prices low, you are a fool.
