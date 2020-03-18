In a move that placed an exclamation point on what already was a difficult week for Santa Fe's tourism industry, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday ordered all hotels, motels and other accommodations to limit occupancy to 50 percent of each establishment’s total rooms.
The order, announced at a news conference, is effective Thursday through April 10.
For local hoteliers and the people they employ, the disaster of COVID-19 could last much longer.
Hotel Santa Fe and Inn on the Alameda announced this week they have shuttered or will shutter by Saturday. So far, no other hotels are giving indications of pending closures, hoteliers and Tourism Santa Fe CEO Randy Randall said.
But the situation, some said, remains fluid.
“Any of our hotels would be ecstatic if they had to limit themselves to 50 percent,” Randall said. “They are mostly in the teens. It was probably good restriction for the governor to put on, but it’s become meaningless.”
The 161-room Hotel Santa Fe, the third-largest hotel downtown, will be closed for at least 30 days, managing partner Paul Margetsen said. More than 100 people were laid off.
“Business had disappeared,” Margetsen said. “People aren’t coming. Unemployment will serve employees better than standing around with nothing to do.”
La Fonda on the Plaza — at 180 rooms, the second-largest hotel downtown — has been hovering around 20 percent to 30 percent occupancy the past several days, general manager Rik Blyth said.
“I don’t expect we’ll see 50 percent until May at this point,” Blyth said. “We’re not closing.”
La Fonda’s La Plazuela restaurant — like all restaurants in New Mexico — will be forced to start a takeout menu Thursday.
Big or small, posh or modest, Santa Fe's hoteliers are faced with difficult decisions. Some high-end options, such as the 57-room Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, are determined to make a go of it, managing director Lutz Arnhold said.
“We are determined to keep the hotel open,” Arnhold said. “Our occupancy over the last week has been below 50 percent anyway. Our occupancy tonight is like 30 percent.”
The 100-room Inn of the Governors also is not considering closing, said general manager Sam Gerberding.
“I wish I had a reaction to the mandate of 50 percent occupancy, but since we’re hovering between 10 to 15 percent occupancy, it is a nonissue,” he said.
The same holds true at the 127-room Drury Plaza Hotel, which will remain open despite operating at below 50 percent occupancy. Business started dropping significantly Tuesday, said general manager Keith Kirk.
“We’re going to take it day by day, and it is evaluated day by day,” Kirk said about operating at low occupancy over the long term.
The 158-room Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza closed its Ortiz restaurant several days ago, but Michael Karicher, executive vice president of human resources at Remington Hotels, which owns the hotel, declined to comment on whether the hotel would remain open.
On Cerrillos Road, one motel's occupancy seemed to buck the trend. The GreenTree Inn, which rents out rooms on a nightly and weekly basis, saw a recent increase in rentals and is at 50 percent capacity. But what might seem like good news portends potential concern: General manager Maribel Ortiz said the influx comes from transients and homeless people afraid to be out.
“I can tell you, yes, we have been busier, and people are just getting into a room instead of just being on the street,” she said.
There are about 140 rooms at the GreenTree, Ortiz said. About two weeks ago, it went from about 50 check-ins each day to somewhere between 70 and 80.
Although the numbers of guests is rising, there has been an obvious decline in tourists, she said.
Ortiz said she planned to meet with the motel's owner Wednesday night to discuss how the GreenTree would abide by the 50 percent rule.
“It’s going to be challenging because we are not used to this,” Ortiz said. “We are used to being free. We are not being free right now or free to do whatever we want.”
As was common downtown, bookings have tanked at the Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos.
Parul Patel has owned and operated the motel since November and said he expected a slowdown in reservations due to the recent change in branding — but nothing close to this.
Over the last week, dozens of people have canceled reservations made directly with the motel and through travel sites like Expedia and Orbitz.
Typically, Patel said, there would be at least 15 to 20 rooms booked each night in March. On Tuesday, he had four.
The restrictions are happening at the worst time, Patel said, because from about November to February, he doesn’t make any money and his operating costs outpace revenue.
His yearly revenue is dependent on the high-traffic spring and summer tourist seasons that usually begin around March.
For now, Patel said, he is going to wait and see how bad the financial situation gets before he considers taking out one of the small-business loans offered at the state and federal levels.
“If you ask any hotel owner right now, they’re really scared,” Patel said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.