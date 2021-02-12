New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham emerged from an Oval Office meeting Friday focused on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package expressing confidence in an administration she said "knows the details."
"It was a really good meeting," Lujan Grisham said in a telephone interview with The New Mexican after the bipartisan meeting of mayors and governors at the White House with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
"This is a president and a vice president who, through their staff and directly in that meeting, are very clear that we're in a federal emergency, both economically and still dealing with the public health component of the emergency with COVID," the governor said. "They know that they can't do these things without us, and they want to have every tool and resource available to us to get it done right."
After the meeting, Lujan Grisham said she "gratuitously" made another pitch to White House staff for New Mexico to house the U.S. Space Command. Last month, the Air Force announced it would place the installation at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. The announcement was made just days before the end of the Trump administration, sparking assertions that politics were at play.
"I think that there's a real opportunity to keep working on that," she said. "Although the Pentagon has to make independent reviews and decisions, I think there's a way to really repitch New Mexico, and I'm excited about that."
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who plans to seek reelection in 2022, acknowledged there is speculation it was "more of a political decision, not a practical decision" where to locate the Space Command under the Trump administration.
"This is an administration that will make fair, practical, ethical [decisions]," she said. "They're telling us that. I believe it."
Lujan Grisham, a former congresswoman, noted she worked with Biden under the Obama administration.
"I have full faith that they mean what they say," she said. "They want us to be successful and get that we're on the front lines of all of this, so I feel good about the opportunity to talk again about our disappointment [in losing Space Command] and that we don't think it was an objective review. And maybe there are ways for us to be better partners with other states and the feds... You could have winners and winners instead of losers, and I think they're interested in what we might propose to them, so I'll work with the delegation and we'll see what we can get done."
Lujan Grisham said Friday was her first time in the Oval Office.
But it wasn't her first time in the White House.
In 2018, the former congresswoman crashed a meeting on immigration between former President Donald Trump and members of Congress.
"I was obligated to attend today’s White House meeting so that my constituents and the millions of people that the Congressional Hispanic Caucus represents had a seat at the table as we work to enact a permanent legislative fix for Dreamers by January 19th," Lujan Grisham, then the caucus chair, said in a statement at the time.
After that meeting three years ago, Lujan Grisham told reporters the White House treated her with respect and that she "didn't feel like a crasher once" she was there.
But Friday's meeting came at the invitation of Biden, who considered Lujan Grisham for a post in his Cabinet. The governor, who was also a member of Biden's transition team and reportedly was offered the job of secretary of the Interior Department, traveled to the nation's Capitol to advocate for the proposed $350 billion in state and local aid in Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Before the meeting with governors and mayors, Biden said his plan has "multiple pieces," the most important of which, in his view, "is making sure we give them enough capacity to deal with the virus in their states and how we're going to do that," according to a transcript provided by the White House Press Office.
"But equally consequential is the need to help the states economically, in terms of everything from unemployment to being able to make sure that they’re able to get kids back in schools and what role the federal government should play in helping getting that done," Biden said.
The president also he wanted governors and mayors to weigh in on his recovery plan, including "should we have more or less of anything in it" and "what do they think they need most.
"As I've said before, you know, governors and mayors — that's a real job," he said.
In addition to Lujan Grisham, who is the chairwoman of the Democratic Governors Association, other governors in attendance were New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, both Republicans. The mayors of Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, Miami and Arlington, Texas, also attended the meeting.
The governor said in the telephone interview that Biden and Harris reiterated that they went into office thinking there was more of a vaccine supply.
"They were led to believe that and, of course, we know there isn't," she said. "They're just going to keep pushing, but they do understand that states know better and mayors know better about how to get vaccines into arms on the ground, so we had a very candid conversation about that."
Lujan Grisham, who was photographed sitting near Biden and Harris, said the White House has "very good" face mask and COVID-19 testing protocols.
"We tested before we came," said Lujan Grisham, who was double-masked during the meeting, including a mask with a visible Zia sign on the outside.
"Proud to be from New Mexico," she said.
She doesn't seem to remember, or care, that decades ago we signed a treaty to keep weapons out of space. For a couple of bucks, she'd bless a dead cat..l.
Doesn't seem to get that there are moral/ethical/legal concerns. Willing to prostitute our state for a buck... What a pathetic little woman.
Ha! The Space Command? You mean the one Jen Psaki made fun of and dissed in the press briefing the other day? Just what we need, another laughing stock project like Spaceport...."Psaki was asked Tuesday by Bloomberg White House reporter Josh Wingrove if Biden has made a decision about “keeping, or keeping the scope of, Space Force.” Psaki responded as though she’d been asked about the happy hour specials at the Trump International Hotel.
“Wow, Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” Psaki sarcastically said, “I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.”"
