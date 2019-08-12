Ryan Stewart, executive director for Philadelphia-based Partners in School Innovation, has been selected to become New Mexico’s next secretary of Public Education.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement Monday morning at the Capitol.
Stewart has a reputation as a school reformer in California and Pennsylvania. Partners in School Innovation is a national nonprofit dedicated to improving educational performance for low-income minority students. Stewart also has served as special assistant in Philadelphia, the eighth-largest district in the country.
Stewart succeeds Karen Trujillo, who was dismissed in July for not meeting Lujan Grisham’s expectations.
Stewart worked as lead mentor at the nonprofit New Teacher Center, advising new educators, particularly middle school math and science teachers, as well as principals and district personnel on professional development and data analysis.
He also was an algebra and science teacher at Cesar Chavez Academy, part of the Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto, Calif. He served on the board of the Council on African American Affairs, now the Ron Brown Scholar Community Service Foundation, a Washington-based think tank emphasizing system issues facing African American communities. Stewart earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and his doctorate in education leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.
