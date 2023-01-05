Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has a new chief of staff.

The Governor's Office announced Thursday Daniel Schlegel, who has worked with Lujan Grisham dating to her time in Congress, will step into the demanding role effective immediately.

Schlegel has served as director of strategic initiatives for the Governor's Office since 2021. Before that, he served as the office's small business adviser.

