Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has a new chief of staff.
The Governor's Office announced Thursday Daniel Schlegel, who has worked with Lujan Grisham dating to her time in Congress, will step into the demanding role effective immediately.
Schlegel has served as director of strategic initiatives for the Governor's Office since 2021. Before that, he served as the office's small business adviser.
"Dan has been a trusted and integral member of my team throughout my tenure as governor," Lujan Grisham, who won reelection to a second term in November, said in a statement.
"His leadership of the Economic Recovery Council throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in our state's economic rebound and continued growth," she added. "His strong relationships with legislators, business leaders, and community members across the state has been critical to the successful delivery of key legislative and policy initiatives, and I am greatly looking forward to his service as chief of staff."
Schlegel will be paid $185,000 a year as the governor's chief of staff. According to the state's sunshine portal, Schlegel earned $140,000 a year as director of strategic initiatives.
"The governor interviewed a number of candidates before ultimately selecting Mr. Schlegel to move forward in the role," Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email.
Schlegel said in a statement a "strong team" was forged during the governor's first term.
"I am privileged to lead this office to build upon our work in service of New Mexicans," Schlegel said. "I am committed to delivering on the governor's bold vision in the upcoming [legislative] session and throughout the next four years, as well as deepening our relationships with the Legislature."
Schlegel replaces Courtney Kerster, who took on the chief of staff role on an interim basis after Matthew L. Garcia stepped down in September to pursue a judgeship on the U.S. District Court. Garcia, whose nomination to the court has been sent to the Senate for confirmation, had served as Lujan Grisham's chief of staff since November 2020.
Kerster will return to her previous role as senior adviser to the governor and director of federal affairs.
Schlegel has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Irvine, and a master’s from Portland State University.
The Governor's Office said Schlegel previously worked for Lujan Grisham in Washington, D.C., when she served in Congress, though it didn't say in what capacity.