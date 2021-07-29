After two years on the job, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart is stepping down at the end of August, the latest Cabinet member in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration to leave during her first term in office.
Stewart, who said Thursday he made the "very difficult decision" to resign to support and spend more time with his ailing father, will be replaced by longtime educator and administrator Kurt Steinhaus, who retired in May as superintendent of Los Alamos Public Schools.
"I'm incredibly sad to be leaving at this point but also incredibly encouraged knowing that we have such a dedicated and strong and incredibly visionary person taking up the mantle," Stewart said during a news conference with the governor, Steinhaus and other officials at the Roundhouse.
At the news conference, Lujan Grisham also announced that Timothy Q. Johnson, who has served as acting secretary of the state Department of Public Safety since September, would be returning to his role as deputy secretary and chief of New Mexico State Police. The governor is appointing Jason Bowie, who has served as deputy chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department since 2019, as the new secretary-designee.
"We've identified someone who has an incredible public safety career," Lujan Grisham said about Bowie. "During his [27-year] tenure in Rio Rancho, he's been promoted from the rank of patrolman all the way to the highest levels of leadership."
Bowie, 49, said he had planned to retire in a year.
"But I see a further need," he said. "I see an opportunity to further law enforcement not just in the city of Rio Rancho but in New Mexico as a whole."
Bowie delivered a message to rookie police officers and people who may be considering a law enforcement career.
"I'm here to tell you, you are absolutely loved and supported," he said. "You are absolutely needed. But that love is not unconditional. We expect a lot from our police officers. We expect accountability. We expect constitutional policing, and as long as you follow these parameters and do your job, do it well, the way you're supposed to, you will always be loved and supported."
The new public education secretary-designee, Steinhaus, 67, previously served as deputy Cabinet secretary of the department, managing the agency's multibillion-dollar budget and contributing to a new state pre-K initiative, the Governor's Office wrote in a news release.
Steinhaus began his public education career in the classroom, teaching at Alamogordo Public Schools from 1976 through 1988. From 1988 through 1999, he worked at what was then known as the state Department of Education, in addition to teaching courses at Santa Fe Community College and the University of New Mexico.
During his time with the department, he served in various leadership roles, "including stints as state director of educational technology, director of the state data management unit, chief information officer and assistant superintendent for accountability and information services."
Steinhaus, who has master's degrees in science and music, as well as a doctorate of education, expressed enthusiasm about his new job.
"I'm all in," he said, adding he and his wife have two children and a daughter-in-law who are all public school graduates and now engineers. "The public education system in New Mexico is worth us putting it all in, so I'm all in."
Steinhaus said he was happy to answer questions about himself.
"But we're not here to talk about me," he said. "The reason we are here is the triangle. The triangle is the student, the parent and the family and the teacher."
Steinhaus said he had short-, middle- and long-range goals for New Mexico.
"The short-range goal is to jump on the energy of the first day of school," he said. "I would like not only the first day of school but this whole year to be the year of literacy for New Mexico public education. And when I talk about literacy, I'm talking about culturally relevant, that respects history, respects the traditions of our schools."
Steinhaus said he's going to invite every school and principal in New Mexico "to create a theme of literacy" for the year.
"It could be as simple as read every day," he said.
His middle-range goal will focus on the nearly $1 billion that New Mexico schools will receive in federal relief funds.
"I'm going to encourage our school districts to spend that money on teaching and learning and supporting that triangle," he said. "I want to see that money spent in a way that it creates a system of long-term improvement."
A recent report by the Legislative Finance Committee found that school districts and charter schools in the state plan to spend only 9 percent of the first two tranches of federal relief money they received to address learning loss.
For his long-range goal, Steinhaus said he wants New Mexico in the next three years to become No. 1 in the country in three areas. First, student and staff well-being, including behavioral and mental health. Second, academic achievement in "all the subjects," from English and mathematics to music. And third, developing teachers and school leaders and "making New Mexico the place to come if you want to be an educator."
Steinhaus later clarified he wants New Mexico, which consistently ranks at the bottom in education, not to be first in academic achievement but growth.
"If you go back about 17 years, you can find about seven states that were about the same place as New Mexico was in math, reading and language," he said. "Those other states, if you look at the bar graph, have a steeper curve. New Mexico's been relatively flat. I want us to be faster on that curve of growth."
Both Steinhaus and the governor thanked Stewart for his leadership and dedication to New Mexico.
Senate Republican leaders used the appointment of two new secretaries, particularly in public education, to criticize the governor.
"The constant leadership turnover in this administration is beyond troubling and we are deeply concerned about the short- and long-term impacts on our state," they wrote in a statement. "In this case, the department charged with overseeing public education in New Mexico will have its third Cabinet secretary in less than three years."
The Republican leaders wished Steinhaus "all the best as he assumes leadership at a department riddled with instability and facing monumental challenges caused by the governor's shutdowns, including historic learning loss and rapidly declining enrollment. They also wrote that "New Mexico children deserve much better than what this administration has put forward so far, and we hope this leadership change represents a shift in the policies that currently have our state at the bottom nationally in education and child well-being."
Asked whether the turnover in her Cabinet interrupted progress in the state, especially during a pandemic, the governor said no transition, particularly in the complicated work that her Cabinet members do, is easy.
"I was a [Cabinet] secretary for 18 years," she said. "It was the hardest work I've ever done. It's really hard when you can't be with your family because you're working 24 hours and you have to work seven days a week."
