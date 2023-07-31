Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, who has served as Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department since August 2019, retired Monday — the same day the Governor's Office announced her departure.

"It has been the great privilege of my life to work with the incredible team at Aging and Long-Term Services, as well as all the incredible state workers throughout New Mexico," Hotrum-Lopez said in a statement.

"During my tenure, our department navigated an unprecedented global pandemic, historic wildfires, and all the everyday challenges of providing services throughout New Mexico," she added. "I want to thank Gov. Lujan Grisham for her trust in me, as well as her mentorship and example through the years."

