Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, who has served as Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department since August 2019, retired Monday — the same day the Governor's Office announced her departure.
"It has been the great privilege of my life to work with the incredible team at Aging and Long-Term Services, as well as all the incredible state workers throughout New Mexico," Hotrum-Lopez said in a statement.
"During my tenure, our department navigated an unprecedented global pandemic, historic wildfires, and all the everyday challenges of providing services throughout New Mexico," she added. "I want to thank Gov. Lujan Grisham for her trust in me, as well as her mentorship and example through the years."
Gina DeBlassie, a health policy adviser for the governor, will serve as acting secretary, according to the Governor's Office.
Lujan Grisham thanked Hotrum-Lopez for her work on behalf of New Mexico seniors.
"Her dedication to improving services and care for our seniors has impacted countless lives," the governor said in a statement. "I wish her the very best in her retirement."
Hotrum-Lopez succeeded Alice Liu McCoy, who stepped down during the governor's first term in office to become executive director of the state Developmental Disabilities Planning Council.
Hotrum-Lopez had served as Bernalillo County's director of behavioral health services for about three years before joining the Lujan Grisham administration. Before that, she was director of the county’s substance abuse programs.
Hotrum-Lopez had prior experience in state government.
She worked in the state Department of Health for several years, serving as deputy secretary from 2007-10. Before that, she spent six years in the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, serving as an ombudsman and as director of the Elder Rights Division.
At the time of her appointment, Hotrum-Lopez said she was "honored to have the chance to join the team of experienced and thoughtful leaders in the governor’s Cabinet."
Hotrum-Lopez's retirement is the latest in a long series of departures of Cabinet secretaries under Lujan Grisham's administration. Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero left at the end of 2022, followed in January by secretaries in the Public Education, Human Services and General Services departments. In June, the secretary for the Department of Information Technology was reassigned.