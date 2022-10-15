ALBUQUERQUE — Wearing a knee brace and high heels, Michelle Lujan Grisham carefully navigated gravel on the ground as she prepared to address dozens of supporters at a backyard meet-and-greet in the Nob Hill neighborhood.

"I don't know if all of you had an opportunity to see, but the governor's got a new accessory, which she's matched with some extraordinary shoes," fellow Democrat and attorney general candidate Raúl Torrez told the crowd beforehand.

"I don't really know what the story is behind this brace, but I think it has to be related to her kicking butt so much," Torrez quipped, generating cheers and applause.

