Lujan Grisham in Florida for governors association meeting
The New Mexican
Daniel Chacon
Reporter
Mar 30, 2023

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has flown to the Sunshine State.The governor traveled to Florida on Thursday to attend a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association, which she previously chaired.Lujan Grisham, the nation's first Latina Democratic governor, traveled to New Orleans in December for the DGA's annual winter meeting.She is expected to return to New Mexico on Monday.