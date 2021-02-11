In her first out-of-state trip since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham traveled to Washington, D.C., for a meeting on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package.
The governor left Thursday, but her office declined to disclose travel details, citing security protocols.
Lujan Grisham will "take part in a bipartisan meeting of governors and mayors at the White House scheduled for Friday," according to her office, which said the governor is scheduled to return to New Mexico late Friday.
The governor, who is flying to the nation's capital at the president's invitation, plans to advocate for the proposed $350 billion in state and local aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Lujan Grisham will also push for continued increases in vaccine supply to support New Mexico’s efforts in distributing shots, according to the Governor's Office.
The trip for a meeting focused on economic recovery comes after Lujan Grisham penned an op-ed in Newsweek in which she called the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic an "unequivocal failure."
"My fellow Democratic governors and I were left to fill the galling void of leadership — enacting commonsense face mask mandates for public spaces, encouraging people to not gather or travel, fighting to get personal protective equipment to frontline workers and first responders and much wrote," wrote Lujan Grisham, who is the chairwoman of the Democratic Governors Association.
"On day one, President Joe Biden and his team of health experts recommitted our country to good public health practice, based on science and a shared set of facts about the challenges we face," added Lujan Grisham, who was considered for a post in Biden's Cabinet.
The trip comes the same day that relaxed rules on self-quarantining after out-of-state travel went into effect, though the 14-day quarantine order for airport arrivals allowed certain business travel.
Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, said Lujan Grisham's out-of-state flight and her decision to phase out travel quarantine requirements are unrelated.
"As the governor mentioned yesterday during her press update, she and senior advisors met Sunday to discuss potential changes to the state's COVID-19 policy, including the quarantine requirement amid the recent progress against the virus, and the decision was made then to phase out the quarantine requirements upon the midweek Department of Health map update, provided that the update was, as it was expected to be, positive," Sackett wrote in an email. "The White House invitation did not arrive until several days after that decision was made."
The governor was set to travel on a commercial flight out of the Albuquerque International Sunport, Sackett wrote.
