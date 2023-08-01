Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in Arizona this week for a family vacation.

The governor left New Mexico on Monday and is expected to return Saturday, according to a news release issued by her office late Monday.

The family vacation comes about a month after Lujan Grisham and her husband, Manny Cordova, celebrated their honeymoon and first wedding anniversary during a two-week trip to the Virgin Islands.

