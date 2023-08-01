editor's pick Lujan Grisham heads to Arizona for vacation By Daniel J. Chacón dchacon@sfnewmexican.com Daniel Chacon Reporter Author email Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in Arizona this week for a family vacation.The governor left New Mexico on Monday and is expected to return Saturday, according to a news release issued by her office late Monday.The family vacation comes about a month after Lujan Grisham and her husband, Manny Cordova, celebrated their honeymoon and first wedding anniversary during a two-week trip to the Virgin Islands.Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will assume the role of the governor while Lujan Grisham is out of state. Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel Chacon Reporter Author email Follow Daniel Chacon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe's new coffee chain getting — and causing — heavy trafficSanta Fe rent case led to couple losing control of art collection worth millionsPresident Biden set to visit New Mexico next weekLa Familia fires longtime doctor who spoke about internal turmoilSanta Fe police: Two arrested after chase in stolen carLujan Grisham loses another Cabinet secretarySanta Fe announces Spanish Market road closuresTown of Taos asks Taos County to hand over the historic plazaSuspected intoxicated driver crashes at police academyState police: 14-year-old boy shot, killed girl in Questa Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Tasting room conflict bubbles over Ringside seat Sound and fury: Noisy scofflaws enrage senior citizen Etiquette Rules! Planning for anniversary of loved one's death can help bring comfort Phill Casaus A rose is a rose is a moment of humanity