Stopping short of conceding his nearly yearlong race against Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham to become governor, GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti told supporters his campaign "will likely come to an end tonight without winning."

At about the same time, both MSNBC and NBC called the race for Lujan Grisham. If correct, Ronchetti's attempt to unseat the governor has come to an end. He trailed significantly late in the evening, perhaps undone by Lujan Grisham's strong performance in Bernalillo County, where she had 57 percent of the vote.

Joined by his wife Krysty and one of his daughters, Ronchetti took the stage in a ballroom at the Hotel Albuquerque a little past 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. He struck a calm, even classy tone, urging his supporters to "keep believing in the greatness that is New Mexico."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

