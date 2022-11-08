Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham addresses the crowd as they chant ‘four more years’ to celebrate her projected win Tuesday at the Democratic Party of New Mexico election night watch party at the Clyde Hotel in Albuquerque. The governor joked that was tomorrow’s ‘weather forecast’ after defeating her Republican challenger, former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti.
Stopping short of conceding his nearly yearlong race against Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham to become governor, GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti told supporters his campaign "will likely come to an end tonight without winning."
At about the same time, both MSNBC and NBC called the race for Lujan Grisham. If correct, Ronchetti's attempt to unseat the governor has come to an end. He trailed significantly late in the evening, perhaps undone by Lujan Grisham's strong performance in Bernalillo County, where she had 57 percent of the vote.
Joined by his wife Krysty and one of his daughters, Ronchetti took the stage in a ballroom at the Hotel Albuquerque a little past 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. He struck a calm, even classy tone, urging his supporters to "keep believing in the greatness that is New Mexico."
He said there was no point in looking around to cast blame. "Don't blame anybody," he said. "We are thankful for the ride."
As of about 9:45 p.m., Lujan Grisham had netted about 52 percent of the vote to Ronchetti's 46 percent with about 541,000 votes tallied.