While workers across New Mexico had to deal with furloughs, pay cuts, reduced hours and even layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham handed out hefty pay raises to staffers in her inner circle.
Eight employees in the Governor's Office received salary increases ranging from $7,500 to $12,000, according to documents provided by the State Personnel Office on Wednesday under a public records request.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, said the timing of the raises couldn't have been worse.
"Issuing raises when we have hundreds of businesses that have gone out of business — we have thousands of people unemployed, one of the highest unemployment rates in the country — to be issuing raises to basically her inner circle and political appointees is the poorest of timing," he said.
In an email, Nora Meyers Sackett, Lujan Grisham's press secretary, said staff in the Governor's Office play a critical role in the operation of the state's executive branch as well as the governance of the state — "all of which is amplified during a yearlong crisis."
"They coordinate state departments and agencies, all of whom operate under the executive's leadership, as outlined by the state Constitution," Sackett wrote. "This work has been particularly critical during the ongoing pandemic, as Governor's Office staff have worked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to direct the state's COVID-19 response and continue to provide important information to the public."
Baca said countless New Mexicans are also putting in long hours, but they aren't benefiting from taxpayer dollars.
"Their basis for [the pay increases] was that they're working extra hard," he said. "Well, I'll tell you what. Regular New Mexicans have been working hard, too, and they're not getting raises. They're losing their jobs."
Sackett wrote that some of the raises were planned in 2019 before the pandemic and went into effect last year.
"Some Governor's Office employees have been promoted over that timeframe and their pay was adjusted accordingly with the new work and position," she wrote.
Sackett noted there have been no furloughs or layoffs in state government during the pandemic.
Sackett also noted the Legislature appropriates funds to the Governor's Office, which includes funding for employee salaries, which change when employees are promoted or their responsibilities are expanded — "just like in any other office," she wrote, adding the Governor's Office "stays within its means as far as what is budgeted."
Melissa D. Salazar, director of boards and commissions, received the biggest raise: 15 percent. According to the state's Sunshine Portal, Salazar is now earning $90,000 a year, up from the $78,000 she was making in 2020.
The governor's chief spokesman, Tripp Stelnicki, was a close second. His salary jumped from $99,999 a year to $107,000. Stelnicki's salary has increased more than 21 percent since 2019, when he was getting paid about $88,400 annually.
Employees who received 8 percent increases are Teresa Casados and Matthew L. Garcia, both of whom are listed as chiefs of staff under the Sunshine Portal and are now making $146,000 a year; Dominic Gabello, Cabinet director, who is getting paid almost $145,000 a year; Diego Arencon, a policy analyst making $135,000 annually; Caroline Buerkle, director of Cabinet affairs, who is getting paid $135,000 a year; and Victor Reyes, director of legislative affairs, whose annual salary is listed at $101,088 on the state's Sunshine Portal.
Reyes announced last month his intention to seek the seat in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District that will become vacant if U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland is confirmed as interior secretary.
