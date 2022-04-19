Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her fiancé, Manuel "Manny" Cordova leave the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Jan. 1, 2019, after her inaugural Mass before her public swearing-in ceremony.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her fiancé, Manuel "Manny" Cordova, are tying the knot next month.
Lujan Grisham and Cordova, whom she affectionately calls the "First Manny," will get married in a small ceremony officiated by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., on May 21. Washington state Lt. Gov. Danny Heck will walk Lujan Grisham down the aisle.
The newlyweds will then celebrate their marriage at an event for family and friends in Santa Fe in late May.
Lujan Grisham and Cordova, who have been a couple since 2012, "previously postponed a wedding ceremony due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," the governor's personal spokesman wrote in a wedding announcement Tuesday.
"We're delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends," Lujan Grisham and Cordova, a small-business owner in Albuquerque, said in a joint statement. "Like so many New Mexicans, we've postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage."
In an interview with The New Mexican in December 2020, Lujan Grisham said she and Cordova planned to set a wedding date at the end of 2021.
"What 2020 certainly presented to me is don't take for granted the beauty and love in your lives," she said at the time.
Lujan Grisham occasionally posts photos of herself and Cordova on social media. In a July 2019 tweet, the governor posted a picture of herself and Cordova fishing in knee-deep in water.
"The First Manny knows I get a little competitive out there on the river," she tweeted.
Lujan Grisham's first husband, Gregory Alan Grisham, died in 2004. They had been married for 21 years at the time of his death.