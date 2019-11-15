Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has a choice between two contenders who have some similarities but some stark differences to replace the late state Sen. Carlos Cisneros, a Democrat from Questa.
The Rio Arriba County Commission at a special meeting Thursday nominated state Rep. Bobby Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, for the Senate seat. Gonzales previously had been endorsed by the Taos County Commission.
But earlier this week, the governing bodies of the other two counties in Senate District 6 — Santa Fe and Los Alamos — nominated Taos Land Trust Director Kristina Ortez.
A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham said the governor will meet with and assess both nominees.
“As has been the case with each of the vacancies this year, the governor will interview each of the nominees and talk about priorities and vision,” Nora Meyers Sackett said. “Those interviews will occur in the near future, as soon as they can be scheduled, and the governor will make a decision soon after that. The governor is looking for the best possible representation for Senate District 6 and looks forward to meeting with the candidates.”
Both Gonzales and Ortez are Hispanic Democrats who would represent a heavily Hispanic and Democratic district. Both live in Taos County. Either, if appointed to the Senate, would likely be generally supportive of the governor’s agenda.
But there are major differences, starting with age and gender. Gonzales is 69, while Ortez is 46. Though age is not likely to be a huge factor in Lujan Grisham’s decision, the fact that there are only nine women — seven Democrats and two Republicans — in the 42-member Senate could affect the governor’s choice. Two of those female senators — Antoinette Sedillo Lopez of Albuquerque and Shannon Pinto of Tohatchi — were appointed by Lujan Grisham earlier this year. Both filled vacancies of seats previously held by men.
She also appointed Gabriel Ramos of Silver City to the Senate to replace Howie Morales, who was elected lieutenant governor. But Ramos was nominated by the governing bodies of all counties in Senate District 28, leaving Lujan Grisham with an easy choice.
Ortez’s gender already has helped her toward getting Cisneros’ old seat. Taos Town Councilor Darien Fernandez, who had announced he was running for the District 6 seat before Cisneros died, dropped out and endorsed Ortez for the job. The fact that women are so under-represented in the Senate, Fernandez said, was a reason he left the race.
Political experience is another big difference between Gonzales and Ortez. Gonzales, a retired educator, has served 25 years in the House. He’s vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and serves on the Legislative Finance Committee and the Legislative Council. Ortez hasn’t run for office.
Gonzales was also born and raised in New Mexico, while Ortez moved here about 10 years ago.
But what could be an important factor in the appointment is that Ortez, who is supported by several environmentalist groups including the Sierra Club, is viewed as the more progressive of the two, with Gonzales seen as more of an old-school Democrat.
But Gonzales doesn’t fit the mold of a right-winger. In this year’s legislative session, he supported most of Lujan Grisham’s priorities including the Energy Transition Act, designed to require utilities to use more renewable energy and phase out coal. He also supported gun control bills the governor backed.
And, though he didn’t make a big deal of it, Gonzales voted in favor of a bill, pushed by the governor, that would have repealed a state law criminalizing abortion, which was made moot by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. That’s one area in which he disagreed with Cisneros. Citing opposition from the Catholic Church, the late senator voted against the measure, which died in the Senate. Ortez had been critical of Cisneros’ vote.
Lujan Grisham does not have a deadline to make the appointment. The 2020 legislative session begins in January.
Cisneros, who died in September, had represented District 6 since the mid-1980s
